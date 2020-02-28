Hafa adai, Guam!
The second phase of the 2020 census of Guam is set to kick off in just a few short days.
Beginning this Monday, census workers, known as enumerators, will return to your village to conduct in-person interviews at every household on the island. During the month of February, enumerators conducted address listing, where they located and listed homes islandwide to pave the way for the upcoming interviews and population count.
When they visit your home, they’ll introduce themselves as census employees. They will display their GovGuam and federal badges to each household and present a notice of confidentiality assuring every respondent the information they provide is protected for life.
What they’ll ask
The 2020 Census of Guam interviews will be conducted in person and recorded on a paper questionnaire. April 1, also known as Census Day, is the reference point for determining where to count each individual. For every household, enumerators will first establish the residents who will be living at that specific location on April 1. Our primary goal is to count each person once, only once, and in the right place.
During the interview, enumerators will ask several questions about the home itself and about each person living in the household.
Questions about the residence will include the age of the structure, how many rooms, whether there is internet connectivity, and if it is rented or owned by the respondent.
Each member of the household will be asked about their age, health, race and ethnicity, employment status, and whether they are a veteran, among other questions. When responding, remember to include everyone living in the home – friends and family members, roommates, young children, newborns, and anyone renting a space there.
By law, the 2020 census of Guam cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home, or your business – even to law enforcement agencies. Census employees have sworn a lifetime oath to protect your information.
Why the 2020 Census of Guam is important
Over the next 10 years, community leaders, including lawmakers and business owners, will use data collected during the 2020 census of Guam to make critical decisions about our island.
Your responses will let them know where our community needs new schools, health clinics, road improvements and more services for families, our manåmko’ and our children.
Census data will also inform how federal funds are allocated to programs including Medicaid and Head Start, mental health services, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and other critical programs.
From school lunches to plans for road improvements and support for families in need, your participation in the census will benefit our island every day for the next 10 years.
The 2020 Census of Guam is more than just a population count. It’s your opportunity to make a difference for our island.
Shape your future, Guam.
Bernadine C. Gines is the 2020 census of Guam office manager.