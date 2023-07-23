July 21 marked the 79th year that Guam has celebrated “Liberation Day.” As a local holiday, it is always associated with parades, a carnival, and lots of roadside barbecues and family picnics. Most people know it is related to World War II as veterans are often invited to be parade marshals. The government of Guam and the military join forces to create pageantry replete with floats, a Liberation Day queen and marching units. School bands and village leaders are all part of the celebration.
Some scholars and nonconformists express their chagrin. Others, me included, have written about the contradictions embedded in the word “liberation” and the way it is celebrated year after year. I struggle annually to come to terms with this concept that creates such dissonance in my mind.
Such thoughts as “You belong to but are not part of,” collide with “Uncle Sam, please come back to Guam,” and, “You will never understand what it was like under Japanese occupation.” To call Liberation Day into question is tantamount to biting the hand that feeds you, our elders have reminded us through the years. In truth, July 21 is worthy of remembrance. Our people endured bombing, starvation, illness, brutality and unimaginable suffering. They were herded into caves to be blown up or marched to concentration camps in the scorching heat. Some were beheaded. They were pawns in a war not of their making.
Being rescued from that reality is genuinely a cause for historical remembrance and commemoration. The problem is we have come to confuse the commemoration of the date when U.S. military forces reoccupied Guam and took control from Japanese Imperial Forces as the ushering in of true liberation or “freedom.”
Free, we are not. The slogan should read: You are free to do as I say! We transitioned from one colonial status to another. The struggle I have with celebrating “Liberation Day” is that we focus on the pomp and circumstance at the expense of the reality of our relationship with our “liberators.” I can hear the voices of my mom, aunts and uncles as they shared stories of the horrors of the occupation and their gratitude to Uncle Sam for returning to free them. It was sacrilegious to dare utter the observation that it was the U.S. that bombed Hagåtña to rubble and that they didn’t come back to save the people of Guam but to wrest control of the island from the Japanese.
So, gratitude turned into great latitude for securing this geographically strategic piece of real estate that is referred to as the “rock” but, to us, is our ancestral homeland. That latitude has been fueled by the thousands of CHamoru sons and daughters who have joined the U.S. military and defended “freedom” around the world. Their sweat and blood have become part and parcel of the fabric of the U.S. military, the instrument of American colonial policy in Guam. How can we call out the very institutions for which our own have fought for and died. To a people who have reciprocity and obligation embedded in our psyche and way of being, these contradictions are so difficult to admit to and face. This is why “Liberation Day” celebrations are increasingly harder for me to enjoy.
True liberation comes when we believe that we can govern ourselves; when we believe that we can build a sustainable economy; when, instead of taking “handouts,” so to speak, we charge rent; when we value and prioritize the CHamoru language and culture as our true identity.
When the permanent exhibits of the Guam Museum were being developed, a group of us were tasked with naming the historical periods from an Indigenous perspective to reflect the journey of the taotao tåno’. We struggled to come to terms with what each of the threshold moments represented as a way of naming their significance in our story as an Indigenous people. The early American period covered 1898–1941. The transition from being Spanish-controlled to American-controlled ushered in a wave of prescriptions about doing things the American way. Referred to as the Americanization Period, we named it Fa’ Amerikånu – literally meaning to act American. Acting and being are two distinct forms of existence which help to explain the phrase: you belong to but are not part of.
I don’t mean to be a party pooper, but I think that 79 years is long enough to have looked at one side of the equation. When we celebrate the 80th July 21 let us be free to dream the impossible dream.
Dr. Laura M. Torres Souder is CEO of Souder, Betances and Associates Inc., vice chair of the Kumision i Fino' CHamoru and chairperson of the Guam Indigenous Heritage Alliance (GIHA). She is an author, historian, educator and literacy advocate.