Nuclear power could save our air quality. At what cost to the water?

PROTESTERS: Protesters hold signs reading "Don't dump tritium-contaminated water into the sea!" (second left) as they take part in a rally outside the Tokyo Electric Power Company headquarters building in Tokyo on Aug. 24, 2023, against the Japanese government's plan to release treated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima-Daiichi power plant into the ocean. Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images/TNS