Obamacare not as affordable as promised

OBAMACARE: President Joe Biden holds Rep. Jimmy Gomez's, D-Calif., son Hodge at an event marking the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on March 23, 2023, in Washington, D.C. During President Biden's remarks, he spoke on the history of the legislation, also termed "Obamacare," and how his administration plans to continue promoting affordable health care for people in the United States. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images