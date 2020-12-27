Officials must keep rights of people in mind

Last week, the governor filed a request for a declaratory judgment with the Supreme Court of Guam on the island’s incoming traveler quarantine program.
To the local government’s credit, there were 286 people who traveled to Guam who tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, as of Dec. 24.
And while some would argue that there were other ways to handle incoming passengers to protect the island, the fact that 286 people were tested, identified and properly quarantined proves that quarantine has done its job of protecting public health.
The program ensured that these 286 people didn’t go out into the community. That means hundreds of others who could have potentially been infected were kept safe.
It’s clear that local government and public health officials want to maintain the quarantine program, which isn’t an entirely bad idea. They just have to keep in mind the fundamental civil liberties that are afforded the people of our democratic society.
The first cases
Unfortunately, it only takes one person to start a chain of infections to create a cluster — and from there the virus will eventually spread beyond the confines of a family group or a work force into the wider community.
In March, officials announced the first two known COVID-19 patients who traveled from Manila. A third case was identified as being someone on island who caught the virus from a family member who traveled, officials said at the time.
In the last few months, we’ve seen a number of COVID-19 clusters on Guam. While the Department of Public Health and Social Services didn’t comment on all of the clusters - those that they did comment on were traced to a single person who introduced the novel coronavirus to a family or workgroup.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s petition to the Supreme Court asks it to acknowledge that DPHSS and, ultimately, the government of Guam, has the authority to set up the quarantine policies as part of their responsibility to safeguard the community.
The court, since September, has granted requests from travelers who said they understand the importance of quarantining but would would like to do it at home.
The court has never said it disagreed with the government’s authority, however.
In a September ruling, Superior Court Judge Elyze Iriarte acknowledged the importance of quarantine as a tool to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The concern, she stated, was due to DPHSS quarantining individuals “without having faithfully abided by Guam law.”
Title 10, Chapter 19 of Guam Code Annotated, titled Emergency Health Powers, provides for the quarantine and isolation of individuals to safeguard the community. However, those in quarantine are supposed to be told of their right to petition the court to be released.
Iriarte stated that DPHSS, in its failure to provide quarantined passengers with information on their right to petition to get out of government quarantine facilities, was denying residents their fundamental civil liberties.
Policy changes
There have been changes in the quarantine process since those first few cases.
The quarantine process has been updated. Upon arrival at the airport, travelers are informed of the quarantine requirement, and the option to get tested on their sixth day of quarantine in a government facility. If they test negative, they can go to their homes to complete the 14-day quarantine. Also, while at the airport, travelers are provided with information about their right to an attorney if they disagree with the quarantine.
It’s still not a perfect program and there are some, medical professionals included, who say that there are other options out there, especially now as COVID-19 test kits are more readily available today as opposed to earlier this year when the pandemic was still new to the world.
Quarantining, however you feel about it, has helped to contain the novel coronavirus.
However, we urge officials, as they work this latest argument through the court, to keep the law of the land - and the rights of the people they govern - in mind.