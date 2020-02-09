When I was 7, my mom took me and two friends on a playdate to see Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." The animated film is set at Paris's iconic cathedral, but as a little kid who knew nothing about Catholicism, I had no way of anticipating that the story would be chock full of Christian themes and imagery that would be like serrated knives to my afflicted mother. She possessed a zealotry born from severe and paranoiac mental illness, which targeted every major religion that wasn't our own. Sitting in the theater, she became increasingly agitated, talking loudly to herself and trembling in emotional discomfort. My friends were disturbed by the disruption and I was so afraid she'd explode in rage, as she so often did, that I could barely pay attention to the screen. I blamed myself for picking this movie. Eventually, she abruptly yanked us from the theater, confusing my friends. To this day, I have a hard time sitting through the movie, as it brings me back to this alarm and humiliation.
I've returned to these memories recently while engaging with the derisive conversations about Todd Phillips's "Joker," the billion-dollar, 11-time Oscar-nominated juggernaut that reinterprets the origin story of Batman's greatest nemesis. According to the vitriol of many of my fellow film critics, "Joker" might as well be a cinematic abomination. But as the child of a parent with a severe psychiatric disorder who died in state care, the film deeply resonated with me. I have complicated feelings about film's depiction of mental illness, but it does capture the often callous and ungenerous ways we treat those who live with mental illness.
"Joker" follows Arthur Fleck, a failed party clown and fledgling stand-up comic who lives hand-to-mouth in Gotham City with his mother, who also has a history of mental health troubles. Arthur has a neurological condition that causes him to laugh involuntarily, which the film suggests may stem from a traumatic brain injury caused by childhood parental abuse. Throughout the film he experiences undefined psychiatric symptoms that include paranoia, visual hallucinations, and delusions of grandeur. Arthur depends on social services for medication, but when these programs shutter due to budget cuts, the strain of this abrupt change combined with his increasing social ostracism leads him to brutality.
It is a film I never want to see again. Not because it's painfully basic, "dumb as hell," or an ode to white male rage, but because it called me to account. The film brought me to tears many times as I watched Arthur face cruelty from those around him, people who either ridicule his verbal tics or take advantage of his vulnerability. Truthfully, I had often been cruel to my mother in my youth: mocking, temperamental, even verbally abusive. I witnessed others treat her like this, and I absorbed their behaviors. My coping mechanism was to "other" her, to shrink her power by making her feel the pain I felt when she endangered us by picking fights with strangers in public or purposefully destroyed my childhood friendships when her paranoia overtook her.
There's no question that the film has its faults. Sure, the underlying nihilism is politically on the nose. Sure, the narrative exposes its Scorsesian seams a little too openly. The script draws a false through line between Arthur's illness and the pleasure he feels when he kills, which ultimately reinforces the very stigmas the filmmaker is trying to dissolve. Statistically, people with mental illnesses are over 10 times more likely to be victims of violent crime than neurotypical folk.
Sometimes, however, mental illness is spectacle. Early in the story Arthur sits on a city bus and kindly attempts to entertain a child by making faces, but a freaked-out mother quickly insults him. Throughout the film, he giggles uncontrollably and for long, socially alienating periods of time. These scenes transported me to my mother's own raging public outbursts, such as her verbal altercations with other patrons in the Costco parking lot or at the public library. Watching Arthur continuously panic and edge closer to the psychic abyss rooted me to these memories, like I was still a kid constantly monitoring my mom's behavior for any signs of seismic eruption.
Decades later, I still feel flooded with the white-hot shame, fear, and embarrassment of these moments, which I know now, intellectually, were completely outside her control.
I've noticed that those who have never spent much time around people with paranoiac psychosis and auditory hallucinations usually don't have the faintest idea what it's like to interact with them. "Joker" is an imperfect depiction of mental illness, but it is one of the few that captures the logical illogic of these staccato conversations. Few people understand what it's like to learn, as a child, to ignore or re-steer your caretaker when they spew a torrent of hate speech thanks to these voices convincing them of evils lurking in plain sight. This skill demonstrates that I was lucky enough to have another parent who could anchor to reality. Conversely, Arthur grows up believing his mother's delusions about her former employer, whom they believe will rescue them from poverty.
My mother's demons were like unseen characters in my life - they had names and sometimes they shared messages with her through the television set, which she then relayed to me and my dad. Learning my parent's verbal triggers became my second language, as I had to grasp the art of circumlocuting everyday phrasing so as not to upset her. (I literally could not use the pronoun "him" around my mother because it reminded her of Jesus Christ, a figure her brain had deemed the center of all malevolence.) For my father and me, this was just life with mom. And if he were alive today, he'd still be chuckling about the time secret service agents knocked on our door because my mom had been ranting about the death of Bill Clinton at a local courthouse. Our unspoken motto was to turn this distress into laughter.
But we were still distressed, and that surely shaped the way we related to her. In the middle of "Joker," we get a glimpse at Arthur's joke journal, where he's scribbled an entry, "The worst part about having mental illness is people expect you to behave as if you don't." Perhaps that was the crux of my conflict with her, especially during my hellish preteen years when I resented her for any action, even ones that seem more impish than malicious in hindsight. I knew my mother couldn't be cured or forced to take the alleviating medication that also unjustly tranquilized her, but I didn't want her to act sick either. It's clear to me now that my unfair expectations suffocated her as much as I felt suffocated by her symptoms. Perhaps Phillips has orchestrated moments like these for maximum manipulation, but if I find some healing power in Arthur's words, then who is anyone else to deny me this?