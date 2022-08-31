The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues.
Beginning Sept. 1, our new roster of monthly columnists will have their first pieces published for our readers. Familiar faces will return, including some whose columns were paused during this intermission, and others who have had years since they last wrote for the Post. Our roster also includes fresh perspectives from both established and emerging community leaders, as well as faculty from the University of Guam, and much more.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we took the time to prepare for a revamped section that has greater diversity, a wider set of opinions and more stories to share. Stay posted to our forum section and social media accounts to find out who and what are in store starting in September!