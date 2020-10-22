If there was any singular “hot button” issue in American political discourse over the past two decades that has incited so much passion between the Republican Party; the Democrat Party and vested interest groups, I would venture to say that the debate on abortion is at the top of the list. One side (the Republican Party) advocates for “the right to life for the unborn child.” The other (the Democratic Party) fights for the “civil right of a woman to decide on what she does with her body.” Both sides are passionate for what they see as their unalienable rights.
Newton’s Third Law of Motion states that “for every action (force) in nature, there is an equal and opposite reaction.” That law seems so appropriate when it comes to positions and policies taken by both parties, particularly when juxtaposed with modern science and medicine.
Prenatal and neonatal care have made tremendous advances in the 21st century. Where it once seemed impossible for a baby to survive if born in the 23rd week, it is now a reality with advances in medical sciences such as improvements in equipment, nutrition and infection prevention. At the same time, scientific research has also shown that the unborn child can feel pain between the second and third trimesters.
Republican policymakers armed with this new data have either introduced or passed legislation at both the state and federal level to protect unborn children from abortion at late term, or mandate lifesaving treatment for a child, if born “alive,” even if that child had survived an abortion procedure.
Democratic policymakers have acted conversely. Seven states together with the District of Columbia (all Democrat led) have passed into law unrestricted access to abortion services through the third trimester up to the birthing cycle. Starting in 2016, the Democratic national plank called for the the repeal of the “Hyde Amendment.” This Republican-sponsored law enacted in 1980 has barred the use of federal funds to pay for an abortion except to save the life of a woman, or if a pregnancy arises from incest or rape. A Biden/Harris administration and a Democrat-led Congress will most assuredly repeal this ban.
The Obama/Biden administration placed a contraceptive plan (including use of the morning-after “abortion” pill) within the health services mandate. This was the pretext of the now famous case in which a hospital run by the Little Sisters of the Poor Nuns for the aged was sued by the government for refusing to include that portion of the plan. The nuns cited their religious beliefs as the reason why they could not comply with the mandate. Though they lost the original case at the appellate court level, the Supreme Court in 2019 overturned the lower court decision in a clear victory for “religious freedom.”
President Trump and the Republican leadership of Congress have to this point stymied and reversed the efforts of the Democratic Party to expand abortion “on demand.” At the same time, President Trump and the Republican Party have stemmed the attacks on religious freedom that had been perpetrated under the Obama/Biden administration.
I find it ironic that the narrative of the Democratic Party attack on Republicans was that because as Obama put it, “they cling to guns or religion." Republicans are somehow anti-science and religiously superstitious. Yet when it comes to the tremendous advances in science and medicine when dealing with the unborn, it is the Democratic Party that is moving in an “equal and opposite reaction.”
Eddie Baza Calvo is a former governor of Guam.