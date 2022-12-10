Passing the Afghan Adjustment Act

DRAWDOWN: This handout image shows a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command and a child spray water at each other during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Aug. 20, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. service members assisted the Department of State with a drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps/Getty Images/Tribune News Service