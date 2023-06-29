Putin's biggest mistakes in the Wagner uprising

WAGNER: A man holds the Russian national flag in front of a Wagner group military vehicle with the sign read as "Rostov" in Rostov-on-Don late on June 24, 2023. Rebel mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who sent his fighters to topple the military leaders in Moscow will leave for Belarus and a criminal case against him will be dropped as part of a deal to avoid "bloodshed," the Kremlin said on June 24, 2023. Stringer/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service