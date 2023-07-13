Recovery from Mawar was fast

I remember the 1990s when getting hit by a typhoon on Guam was a regular event. We had Russ, Yuri, Omar, and Paka in the ‘90s and those were just the big ones.
It’s been so long since we’ve had a major one that I think some people have forgotten what it’s actually like after a typhoon. I think some people have romanticized their post-typhoon memories with this idea of eating by candlelight and playing cards for a night or two until things went back to normal.
It didn’t happen that way.
We often went weeks and months without power and water, and it all depended on where you lived and how damaged your particular area was after that specific typhoon. Sometimes you were lucky and you were in an area that didn’t receive much damage between the power plant or water well that supplies your home. Other times you were unlucky and you felt like you were the last person on the island to have power or water restored.
We all knew the drill.
Stock up on canned goods, batteries, and candles. Don’t forget to fill your gas tanks, fill up your bathtub with water, and fill up all your drinking water containers. We were used to the sound of the neighbor’s generator in the night air and boil water notices in the morning paper. It was a way of life.
The winds of Pongsona and the rains of Chata’an
Mawar was a high category 4 typhoon (at least).
The jury is still out on its actual strength because the radar that the National Weather Service relies on went down and all the anemometers (wind gauges) broke or were believed to be malfunctioning. However, there are reports that an anemometer on base recorded wind speeds well above 200 mph.
Whatever the actual wind speed was, it was definitely very strong. To me, it felt like it had the winds of Pongsona with the rains of Chata’an. I have a pretty good recollection of Pongsona’s strength. It’s a long story, but I ended up having to drive to safety in the middle of Pongsona on Marine Corps Drive with downed power lines whipping in the wind at my car. I parked in the open-air carport of my apartment building and waited for hours until the winds subsided. I had a very good first-hand feeling of how strong Pongsona’s winds were.
A quick recovery
After typhoon Mawar’s winds subsided, I was certain it would take months to recover. It really only took about a month for most things to go back to normal. I’m personally surprised with how quickly we have bounced back.
Am I biased? Sure, I am, but this is only because I had firsthand experience working with all the men and women who sacrificed time with their families for the good of the island: people who focused on Guam’s recovery first and left their families to fend for themselves in the aftermath of Mawar, people who worked non-stop from the early mornings straight through lunches, straight through weekends and well past dinner every single day for weeks.
I saw the hard work that went into the recovery behind the scenes and I saw how quickly things progressed, despite the complicated logistics.
A perfect storm
The damage Mawar caused was different than other storms.
Not only did it knock out power and water as most typhoons do, it also knocked out virtually all communications. Cellphones, internet and even the old trustworthy landlines were down. This is the only typhoon I’ve endured where the old rotary phone at my house didn’t work. That phone always worked after every typhoon. Not this time.
This is also the only typhoon I remember where all radio stations were completely off the air for the first few days. In fact, it was really about a week before radio stations began to get back on the air. Some radio stations lost their antennas completely, others had water damage to the electrical components in their studios and others had problems with generators. Then there were the fuel problems.
This is not the first typhoon where we had fuel problems but it was one of the worst. Pongonsa caused a fire at the tanks that store fuel near the port. This caused long lines and chaos at the gas stations that I remember vividly. This time around we had enough fuel on the island but the problem was getting the fuel out of the tanks. The tanks have a system that relies on power to pump the fuel from the tank into tanker trucks that deliver the fuel to gas stations. The system lost island power and its backup generator also failed. The fuel companies managed a temporary fix for this system but by then people were already panic-buying gas and there was a huge backlog of people who still needed fuel. Gas stations were running out of fuel quicker than tanker trucks could refuel them.
Gas station employees were faced with angry crowds. One company threatened to close gas stations if GPD did not provide them with security. GPD provided security at the stations and even provided police escort of the tanker trucks to ensure they got through traffic safely and at all hours of the day or night. The choke point at the gas storage tanks exacerbated other problems.
Radio stations had a hard time keeping generators refueled which meant difficulty staying on the air. The telecommunications industry also had difficulty keeping generators refueled, which meant a hard time keeping their systems online.
This lack of communication in turn made it even more difficult for radio stations and gas stations to get a hold of their employees to come to work, a vicious cycle that caused a logistical nightmare across all sectors of the island.
No internet, no phone service and no radio stations made it nearly impossible to get information out to the public, which in turn added to the community’s anxiety.
You can barely tell Guam was hit by a Category 4
Just a little over a month ago Guam looked like a barren wasteland. Many trees didn’t survive, including many in my neighborhood that had survived Pongsona and all the typhoons of the ‘90s.
After a month, water was restored to the entire island, boil water notices were lifted and water conservation mandates ended. After a month, about 90% of the island had their power restored as well. After Pongsona it took three months for power to be restored to most places, and six months for some places like Malesso’.
Today, radio stations are all back to normal operations as are most telecommunications services. Trees have begun to regrow their leaves and the jungles are lush and green again.
Life as we have become accustomed to, is for the most part and for most people back to normal.
That’s pretty good considering that just a little over a month ago, the Sirena statue in Hagatña was underwater. A one-month recovery of all major lifelines and services is not bad at all.
Can we do better? Of course we can and we will.
In fact, we’re already working on improving recovery times. However, if you consider that just last month Guam looked like a post-apocalyptic movie set and this month you can’t even tell that we were hit by a Category 4 typhoon, it’s clear that our recovery was fast. I believe that we’re only going to get faster. In fact, I believe that one day we’ll all sit in our air-conditioned concrete homes during a Category 5 typhoon without losing power, water or internet.
Until that day, stay ready, stay safe and stay maolek!
Clynt Ridgell was a two-term senator in the Guam Legislature, and now serves as the governor’s deputy chief of staff. Before becoming Guam's first elected lawmaker of Chuukese descent, Clynt was a longtime journalist and broadcaster. He lives in the village of Yona with his wife and three children.