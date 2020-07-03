Rev and Tax releases 1,052 economic impact relief checks, total increases to $127M

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed 1,052 Economic Impact Payment or EIP checks totaling about $1.7 million.
Between April and July 2020, the department has processed 69,950 economic impact payments totaling about $127.73 million. This represents about 95% of the estimated $134.8 million which was approved by the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Treasury.
DRT stated it is processing economic impact check payments on a weekly basis.
All economic impact checks processed are transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing. The last batch was transmitted on July 2.
In line with the federal CARES Act, DRT will continue to process economic impact payments through December 31, 2020.
Consistent with the IRS, Rev and Tax urges all eligible who didn't file tax returns to file their Forms EIP-NF as quickly as possible so that they will be able to receive their economic impact payment.
Deadline for Filing Form EIP-NF
Only eligible, Guam Form EIP-NF filers who file by October 15, 2020, by all filing mechanisms allowed by Guam DRT, will be able to receive their payments by December 31, 2020. Anyone who files after October 15, 2020 will be required to file their 2020 income tax return in order to receive a credit for the Economic Impact Payment.
Retirees, veterans need to file form
Guam DRT is launching the “Plus $500 Push” for Social Security, Railroad Retirement, and Veterans Affairs benefits recipients who have not already received their EIP Program payments and have not filed an income tax return or a non-filer form. The Internal Revenue Service has provided to Rev and Tax information on these recipients and will use that information to process payments.
Each recipient will receive $1,200, and in order to add the $500 per eligible child amount to these payments, Rev and Tax needs the dependent information before the payments are issued. Otherwise, their payment at this time will be $1,200 and, by law, the additional $500 per eligible child amount will be paid in association with a tax return filing for tax year 2020, the department added.
The deadline for the filing of the Form EIP-NF in order for Social Security, Railroad Retirement, and Veterans Affairs benefits recipients, who have not already received their EIP Program payments and who have not filed an income tax return or non-filer form, to claim their eligible dependents is Friday, July 24, 2020. The Form EIP-NF must be filed online at Guam DRT’s website www.myguamtax.com in order for these payments to be processed to include any additional dependents.
Basis for EIP processing
EIP Program payments are based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns, and if an individual has not filed a 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return or if filed and Guam DRT has not processed the individual’s 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return at the time of certification of EIP to be paid, but has a validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return, then Guam DRT shall determine based on validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return.
DRT worked to ensure that the language “validly filed and processed” was approved by the IRS and the U.S. Treasury so that Guam residents would be able to receive their EIP Program payments as soon as possible, according to Rev and Tax.
Had this language not been included, DRT would have only been able to pay a fraction of what it was able to pay, according to Rev and Tax. This would have resulted in thousands of Guam residents waiting for potentially up to several months before receiving their EIP Program payments.
Reasons for delay
The following are potential reasons you may not have received your EIP payment if you have already filed a tax return:
• incorrect mailing address.
• mismatched Social Security number.
• eligibility requirements such as the income threshold or when someone has claimed you as a dependent.
• improper use of the non-filer claim form when required to file an Income Tax Return for either or for both 2018 and 2019.
• late-filed Income Tax Return for tax year 2018. Tax year 2019 was extended to July 15, 2020.
All Guam residents are required to file with the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation. Residents of Guam should not use the non-filer portal on the IRS website.
To learn more
• Go to www.myguamtax.com. Taxpayers/non-filers must register at the Individual Login section of the website in order to check on their payment status.
• DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.
• Due to high call volumes, however, DRT recommends e-mailing general questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.