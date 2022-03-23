The shootings occurred over a span of nine days this month in cities 225 miles apart. The victims were homeless men. Five were shot, and two of them - one in Washington, D.C., and one in New York City - died. That authorities in the two cities saw a possible connection and were able to quickly make an arrest is testament to smart police work and cooperation from the public in supplying crucial tips. Nonetheless, this case represents tragedy and failure, underscoring the weaknesses of the criminal justice and mental health systems in dealing with someone who cycled through multiple courts and jails despite his family's pleas to get him help.
Gerald Brevard III, 31, was arrested in the early hours of March 15 in Washington after D.C. Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York Democratic Mayor Eric Adams made a plea for help in identifying the suspect.
He has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Morgan Holmes, 54, found March 9 shot and stabbed in a tent that had been set on fire. Police in D.C. and New York said they believe Brevard is responsible for the other attacks, including the March 12 fatal shooting of Abdoulaye Coulibaly in Manhattan, but those cases are still under investigation and no charges have yet been filed.
Brevard, who at times lived on the streets himself, has a long arrest record dating back years. He has been in and out of jails in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia on a litany of charges, including shoplifting, armed robbery and sexual assault. Most recently, he served time in Virginia's Fairfax County jail after an arrest on a charge of abduction with intent to defile that was reduced in a plea agreement to misdemeanor assault. When Brevard was arrested, the Fairfax Commonwealth Attorney's Office described him as "a threat to the public."
His family says Brevard also has a well-documented record of schizophrenia, diagnosed when he was in his early 20s. "The bigger picture," his father told NBC4, "is not that he has mental illness, but the number of times that he's been within the judicial system and how the system has failed regarding the treatment of so many, including my son."
It is indeed worth asking: What services were offered to Brevard? Should more have been done? He received psychiatric treatment at Washington's St. Elizabeths Hospital in 2019 after being found incompetent to stand trial on an assault charge, but was subsequently released - found competent - over the objections of his family.
His case recalls a tragic pattern - of warning signs recognized but not addressed - that we have seen again and again. Instead of congratulating themselves for the speed and sophisticated policing that went into apprehending Brevard, officials need to ask whether his arrest - and the death of vulnerable homeless men - could have been prevented if more attention had been made to dealing with his mental health issues.