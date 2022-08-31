Should Trump be indicted?

GARLAND: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement at the U.S. Department of Justice on Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Garland addressed the FBI's recent search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, announcing the Justice Department has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant as well as a property receipt for what was taken. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Tribune News Service