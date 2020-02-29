Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar testified Wednesday that he couldn't promise a coronavirus vaccine would be made available to Americans who couldn't afford the medicine. Azar's remarks outraged Democrats, including presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts who demanded he, "should stop putting profits ahead of people's lives." But Azar's comments reflected less his priorities than our broader system, which dictates that, even in the face of a public health threat, the cost of drugs could well be prohibitive for many who need them because of runaway pricing.
Prescription drug spending in the United States has soared in the past decade, fueled by rising prices. Nearly 1 in 4 Americans say affording their prescription drugs is difficult, while 3 in 10 say they haven't taken their medicines as prescribed due to costs, according to polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Government budgets are strained as well, as taxpayers pay the increased costs of prescription drugs provided through Medicare, Medicaid and other government programs.
A critical mechanism for containing prescription drug prices is the formulary system. Formularies are lists of drugs covered under a particular health plan, divided into tiers that determine how much customers will pay out-of-pocket for those drugs. When health insurers place drugs on preferred tiers, patients have lower cost-sharing burdens; when health insurers place drugs on less-preferred tiers, the patient's burden is higher. Thus, in prioritizing certain drugs over others, the tiering system - in theory - drives consumers to choose drugs that are both high-quality and cost-effective.
But anecdotal evidence has emerged that something is seriously amiss with the formulary system. Media reports and scattered lawsuits have hinted that some health plans are punishing patients for purchasing generics, rather than brand-name drugs, or completely excluding generics from reimbursement. My research has uncovered widespread abuse of the formulary system that is costing patients and taxpayers billions of dollars. Revisiting the historic roots and development of the formulary system may point the way forward to addressing this undernoticed but costly problem.
Throughout the 19th century, national formularies offered a combination of information about history, usage, dosage and preparation of medicines - sometimes in response to changing societal mores.
The vast scale of the World War II penicillin effort ushered in a new approach to drug development and manufacturing, and the industry blossomed. As more medications became available to treat diseases, hospital formularies became indispensable to manage inventory and supply. Indeed, using formularies for inventory management became a requirement in 1965 for hospitals and other health care organizations to receive accreditation.
Formularies evolved into the realm of cost containment in the 1970s, as escalating costs drove the health insurance industry away from fee-for-service and toward "managed care" - in which patients paid set fees for health care treatments and networks of doctors agreed to a fixed amount of compensation for particular services. To contain drug costs, health plans developed formularies for covering the drugs patients purchased at retail pharmacies. They set the lowest-cost drugs, mostly generics, in the "most preferred" tier; higher-cost drugs, mostly name brands, in the next tier; and expensive specialty drugs in the least-preferred tier, with some drugs left off entirely. The amount a patient would pay depended on the tier level, with the goal of channeling doctor and patient choices toward the least pricey, best option for a drug.
In the contemporary era, formularies are supposed to play multiple roles. They no longer serve as a guide for the composition and purity of medicines - that role shifted to the Food and Drug Administration - but they do carry the burden of ensuring a drug has sufficient medical justification for coverage, managing supply and most important, driving patients into more cost-effective medicines.
Over time, however, formularies have begun shifting health care costs onto patients. Although generics are the most cost-effective drugs, they are increasingly disadvantaged in Medicare plans. Between 2010 and 2017, the percentage of generics on the most-preferred tier dropped from 73% to 28%. This is tough on patients given that in prescription drug plans covered through Medicare – including stand-alone Medicare drug plans and private health plans that contract with Medicare – the average out-of-pocket payment triples from the most-preferred tier to the next.
During the same period, the percentage of "irrationally tiered" drugs - that is branded drugs placed on the same or more-preferred tier than a generic with the same active ingredient - increased from 47% to 74%. This irrational tiering comes at an enormous cost to government budgets and individual patients. Looking only at the actual out-of-pocket costs paid by patients and the additional amounts paid by the federal low-income subsidy program, tier misplacement cumulatively cost society $13.25 billion over seven years. The problem is worsening, with annual wasted costs increasing roughly 8,000% from $50 million in 2010 to over $4 billion in 2017.
Right now, the system seems to be putting dollars in the pockets of many players in the distribution chain - including drug companies, middle players and health plans. Patients shell out extra costs when cheaper drugs are placed on irrational tiers.