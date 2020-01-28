Stay informed but only trust reputable sources on new coronavirus
Guam public health officials last week said Guam faces a low risk of getting an outbreak of the new coronavirus but also cautioned the situation is evolving and could change at any moment.
There were no suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Guam or in the Northern Marianas as of Monday afternoon, local health officials said.
They issued a clarification after unverified information circulated on social media Monday that Saipan has a case of coronavirus and it was later proven to be false.
We do need to be alert and paying attention to how the situation may evolve. Guam's Japan and South Korea markets already have confirmed coronavirus cases. In the U.S. mainland, there are now five confirmed cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There are at least 1,000 cases in China, where the coronavirus was first found to have passed from animals to humans. The pneumonia-like disease has killed at least 56 people in China and infected more than 1,900 worldwide, The Washington Post reported.
There is no cure specific to the new coronavirus and no vaccine has been developed, according to the CDC.
Although there are no reported suspected or confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on Guam, the community is advised to practice the same efforts that would prevent the spread of influenza or any other respiratory illness. These include, according to public health:
• washing hands often with soap and water;
• avoiding touching your mouth, eyes, and nose with unwashed hands;
• avoiding close contact with people who are sick;
• practicing proper cough etiquette – cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
• cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects or surfaces;
• staying home from school or work when you are sick;
• getting your flu shot; although it will not protect from the new coronavirus, it will protect from another common respiratory illness.
The CDC recommends avoiding unneeded travel to Hubei Province, China, including Wuhan which is the epicenter of the outbreak. But if you must travel, the CDC says to:
• avoid contact with sick people.
• avoid animals (alive or dead), animal markets, and products that come from animals such as uncooked meat.
• wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
Stay up-to-date with reputable sources
The local health department stated the situation can change daily. The community is reminded to only share official notices and visit the following links for the most up-to-date information.
• CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/
• WHO: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
• The Guam Daily Post also will publish information as soon as official updates are released.