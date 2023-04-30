Supreme Court ethics gap — a quick fix

You don’t have to be a conservative Republican to recognize that there was, at the very least, an appearance of potential impropriety two presidents ago.
Those Ukraine natural gas company execs eagerly paid Hunter Biden a million or so dollars just to sit on their board — and be his dad’s son. Dad, after all, was America’s vice president — and, mainly, chief coordinator for Ukraine. So Biden, concerned about his troubled son, let his son take the job but kept telling us he never talked Ukraine business with Hunter.
So Ukraine’s Burisma Holdings got the only thing it was paying for: the appearance of a Biden power-connection.
Today, it remains to be seen whether conservative Republicans will apply their well-honed sense of ethical outrage to more recent revelations about appearances of impropriety. And today we won’t be talking about examples from executive or legislative branches, but a rare series of investigative reports in which movers, shakers and shapers appear to be courting power on, of all things, our most powerful court.
We are looking at the Supreme Court’s ethics gap. We are starting with articles about separate incidents involving two members of the Supreme Court. The most egregious examples involve Justice Clarence Thomas. A far less serious incident, disclosed this past week, involves Justice Neil Gorsuch.
Finally, we’ll get to the urgent need to fix a most shocking Supreme Court ethics gap that has been allowed to exist all these decades and centuries.
In recent months, ProPublica, the investigative news organization, has disclosed real estate transactions, lucrative gifts and vacations that Thomas got from billionaire Republican megadonor Harlan Crow, who became a friend long after Thomas was a justice. Crow bought three Georgia properties from Thomas, including the home the justice’s mother still lives in. Crow treated Thomas and his wife, Ginni, a conservative political activist, to lavish vacations on his private jet and superyacht. Thomas didn’t report the home sales on his disclosure forms, and didn’t disclose his vacations.
And most recently, Politico’s superb Supreme Court chronicler, Heidi Przybyla, broke the story that, just nine days before being confirmed to the Supreme Court in 2017, Gorsuch was part of a group that sold land and a home on the Colorado River it had been trying to sell for two years. The buyer was a huge law firm, Greenberg Traurig, that is often before the Supreme Court. Gorsuch’s 20% share of the partnership reportedly netted him between $250,000 and $500,000. On the federal disclosure form, Gorsuch reportedly left the box for the buyer’s name blank. The Greenberg Traurig firm has had 22 cases presented to the court since then. Of the 12 with recorded decisions, Gorsuch sided with the Greenberg Traurig clients eight times and with the other side four times.
Both Thomas and Gorsuch are, of course, court conservatives. But, given the genuine outrage conservatives expressed about Hunter Biden, we of course expect that patriotic concerns will lead to bipartisan ethical expressions of outrage that will transcend sandbox politics.
The greatest outrage of all, however, is the fact that the Thomas and Gorsuch problems we just cited are not considered ethics problems by the Supreme Court. That’s because, shockingly, the Supreme Court is the only federal court that has no codified Code of Ethics.
Several senators have begun working on passing a law that will require the court to adopt a code of ethics. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. turned down a request from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., to testify about this gap. He didn’t seem to think a formal code is needed. Roberts just sent a statement signed by all nine justices. It said that in 1991 the Supreme Court had adopted “a resolution to follow the substance” of the ethics code rules that apply to all the other federal judges.
On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Thursday, Maine’s Sen. Angus King, a registered independent, was having none of that imprecision. Follow the substance of the rules? “No! It should be: ‘We’ll follow the rules.’”
King, who is working on a bill with Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, said that the code should just take the justices a weekend to write.
“Here’s the key phrase,” King said. “Justices should avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety. … They rest upon the moral authority by the trust the people put in them as an institution. And that’s what is declining.
“I can’t imagine that Justice Roberts wants his legacy to be a catastrophic decline in public support … for the United States Supreme Court. And that’s why this ought to be easy.”
Martin Schram, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, is a veteran Washington journalist, author and TV documentary executive. Readers may send him email at martin.schram@gmail.com.