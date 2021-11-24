A new law in Portugal has banned bosses from emailing their staff out of hours, but, for some advocates, there was a gap: Staff don't have a legal right to disconnect and turn off their work devices after hours. It was a detail that Portuguese lawmakers chose not to approve.
No matter. Big Tech is here with a solution that should – mostly – cause optimism. Microsoft and Apple have recently launched new software that makes it easier to disconnect from work. These tools and others like them could set a bigger cultural precedent than any single law.
Ignore the irony, for a moment, that the companies whose products perpetually chain us to work now want to help break our shackles. These new "disconnecting" features are a step in the right direction, part of a burgeoning field called employee-experience software.
In July, Microsoft said it was expanding "Quiet Time" across its chat platform, Teams, and email manager, Outlook. It lets users block work notifications during certain days and time frames.
Apple has also added a "Personal" mode to iPhones that you can turn on to block work-related notifications. The setting lets you decide which people can reach you, and which apps can ping you, during personal time. Messages and some third-party apps will even display your status to those who try to contact you. And it can hide, if you wish, all the red notification badges that bubble up over your Phone, Mail and Messages icons to trigger mini anxiety attacks.
What makes these features powerful is how quickly they can be turned on. Consider the time it takes to click around in the Settings of your email to set up an out-of-office reply versus tapping a button on your phone or doing nothing at all as it automatically goes into Quiet Time.
Microsoft said it expanded Quiet Time this year following a survey that showed half of respondents felt burned out, in part because remote working made it harder to disconnect. A Microsoft spokesman said use of its new features like Virtual Commute - which wraps up the day's tasks before signing off - rose 50% between August and September of this year.
There's a weird, Orwellian tension around using software to monitor people, and then also using it to make sure they aren't too connected; but it's not unlike the weirdness of a government banning employers from texting their staff.
Real change happens when enough people take advantage of new cultural norms because the choice and tools are there for them to do so.