Teenage mental health crisis: The kids are not OK

CRISIS: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that “60% of female students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness during the past year and nearly 25% made a suicide plan. … Close to 70% of LGBQ+ students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness during the past year and more than 50% had poor mental health during the past 30 days. Almost 25% attempted suicide during the past year.” Dreamstime/Tribune News Service