The earth is dancing too close to a temperature tipping point

WILDFIRE: A fireman runs away from blazes as he tries to control a wildfire in New Peramos, near Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Extreme heat was forecast across the globe on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, as wildfires raged and health warnings were in place in parts of Asia, Europe and North America. Firefighters battled blazes in parts of Greece and the Canary Islands, while Spain issued heat alerts and some children in Italy's Sardinia were told to stay away from sports. Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service