In the last week, President Biden was sworn in. The U.S. Senate should have been allowed to start concentrating on getting appointees processed and approved. Instead, the U.S. House of Representatives decided to impeach the now former President Trump after he left office. Every Captain Ahab has his own whale and often these efforts turn into all-consuming obsessions.
In the end, these efforts by the House of Representatives will likely be viewed as going too far. Or a reflection of the very internecine politics going on right now in Washington, D.C. In fact, these efforts are likely exactly the type of results President Trump wanted. He wanted to make history and now as the only person impeached twice by the House, they made his wishes come true.
Under the law of unintended consequences, a number of other things could result from this very odd second impeachment. First, this impeachment provides President Trump’s supporters further reason to stick together with him politically. In effect, this impeachment is just a form of politics under this view. Second, Democratic leaders in the House and Senate began talking about impeaching Trump even before he was sworn in. The first impeachment was specious and unsuccessful. Before the Jan. 6 rally, there were repeated calls for the 25th Amendment to be invoked by various parties. They wanted to remove Trump before Biden's inauguration. In effect, it is quite possible that these impeachments could be a major factor in a 2024 election effort by Trump. Finally, there is far more at stake here than a simple impeachment. There are a lot of important points that should be considered.
It is unclear if this second impeachment effort is even constitutional. The language regarding impeachment is a bit vague, but it speaks in the present tense in the case of the president. The only penalty for a successful trial in the Senate is removal from office. If the person being tried has already left office, it is unclear if this second impeachment is even valid. There is an argument that if convicted, this process might prevent Trump from running for president in the future. Again, most of these views are just speculation at this point and a lot of this is unclear.
A big question is, if you impeach, convict and punish a politician for making a speech, where do you stop? While I am not going to go down the long list of crazy things quite a number of politicians have said in the last few years, the bottom line is that there appears to be two or more standards regarding speech. If one elected leader tells their followers to get into the face and harass people they don't like politically, where is the line? This line has been crossed many times recently. On the other hand, there is a legitimate view that this is the way things have always been. Hamilton lived in rough and tumble times. We just have social media now to stir up psychotic people. In many zombie movies, a virus turns people into monsters. Who needs a virus when we have social media?
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.