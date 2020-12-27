Between Christmas and New Year’s Day our thoughts turn to new resolutions, accounting for dreams unfulfilled, celebrating victories and making sense of the year just gone by. The world is hard put to remember a year marked by more suffering, illness, death, economic disaster, emotional and mental despair, depression and loss than 2020. We have been bombarded left, right and center by the politicization of America’s response to the pandemic. The tragedy and confusion brought about by a president who refuses to accept reality and continues to perpetuate lies has been so deep that the whole nation suffers from a totally mutant strain of PTSD. How do we even try to make sense of all of this?
As many of you may have guessed, Sammy and I have a love affair with words. We enjoy looking up terms, some familiar, some new, and we often discover hidden or alternate meanings. In looking up the word legacy – the noun – the Macmillan Dictionary offers a slightly different perspective than the typical definition of inheritance. It states that legacy is the “result of past event; the principle of using something later, but differently.” As we reflect on the passing year and the devastating consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, let us not lose sight of the “result of this event.” We are not past it yet by any shape of the imagination, but things are far more hopeful now with the vaccine and a detoxed White House soon to come.
Without in any way understating the massive death and destruction brought on by this virus, I suggest that even the darkest clouds have incredible silver linings. We were forced to stay home the world over and nature started to breathe and resuscitate from the cruelty of human over-activity on our planet. For weeks last spring, I recall tons of YouTube videos and reports of the return of birds, clear skies in Beijing, Mumbai and Los Angeles, and the earth beginning to show signs of rebirth.
People, who would ordinarily be shy to talk about their faith and ask others to join them in prayer, began to reach out through chats and other social media messaging to share their hopes, fears and trust in the Lord. Beautiful renditions of worship and spiritual songs spread through the airwaves like a healing balm. Unabashed and unapologetic, many gave open expression to their confidence in prayer.
Here on Guam, a new tradition was born. Our patroness, Santa Marian Kamalen, took two unprecedented trips around the island, one in May when the Catholic Church reconsecrated its devotion to Our Lady and the other on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Dec. 8, to visit the faithful. As people lined the streets and waited anxiously to see the cherished statue of Santa Marian Kamalen as she whizzed by in a pickup truck, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Messenger and What’s App burst with posts from families singing, throwing flowers, crying, praying and shouting "biba" throughout the island.
We have learned to work creatively at home and enhance our productivity. Not easy, but we are doing it. While many students will have lost a full school year as a result of COVID-19, teachers are now more appreciated than ever. Additionally, much of the resistance to incorporating technology in the classroom has been forever shattered by the burden of finding new ways to teach children remotely. I hope that thinking outside of the box, innovation and technology become a part of the new normal in our pedagogy going forward.
Lest we forget, COVID-19 also inspired us to communicate differently with our loved ones and to reach out to people we “never had time for” before the pandemic. The health care professionals, government workers, frontline emergency crews and our island leaders have revealed their true caring and dedicated character during this crisis. All blessings!
Legacy, “the principle of using something later, but differently.” Let us use the valuable lessons learned during the COVID-19 era about how we can manifest our faith in what we say and do, have reason to hope and show our love as we move into 2021. Biba I Mamaila’ na Såkan!