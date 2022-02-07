Mike Pence finally got closer to saying directly what he's been gradually pointing to for more than a year: Donald Trump was treading all over the Constitution with his gambit to overturn the 2020 election.
Speaking at a Federalist Society event in Florida, Trump's loyal second-in-command addressed the issue more head-on than before. He did so after Trump said over the weekend that Pence could've and should've tried to unilaterally overturn the election.
"I heard this week that President Trump said I had a right to overturn the election," Pence said. "President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election."
Pence added quickly that "frankly, there is no idea more un-American" than the one Trump pushed.
The substance of Pence's comments weren't much different from what he's said before. But on Friday, he tied it all together and directly invoked Trump in a way he hadn't before - and in a way that's very likely to stick in Trump's craw and force a more direct clash between the two of them.
Pence said on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, that he didn't have the right to accept or reject electoral college votes unilaterally. He also described that idea as "un-American" last summer. But in neither case did he describe these as being necessarily Trump's ideas.
Trump had invoked the idea of Pence unilaterally overturning the election in the run-up to Jan. 6. But he generally focused merely on the idea that Pence would send the issues back to the states to consider what to do about the (bogus) claims of voter fraud. Others around Trump have also, in the year since Jan. 6, distanced themselves from the more drastic idea of having Pence try to declare Trump the winner. Even shortly after his comments Sunday, Trump seemed to seek a mulligan, focusing a later statement only on the idea of Pence "sending it back to the states."
Similarly, Pence said last year that he and Trump would never see "eye to eye" about what happened Jan. 6. One could infer then that he was saying Trump was indeed wrong, but Pence talked about it more as if it was an honest disagreement.
This is how Republicans dance around their differences with Trump. They talk about Trump's ideas as if they are proposals floating in the ether that some random blogger had raised, rather than the former president of the United States effectively trying to set democracy ablaze.
But Pence went further still Friday, saying not only that what Trump did was wrong and that his idea was "un-American" but that it was corrosive to democracy and that it's something Republicans should abhor.
"If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won't just lose elections - we'll lose our country," Pence said.
Pence added: "Under Article 2, Section 1 of the Constitution, elections are to be conducted by the states - not by Congress." He said Congress's role is merely to count the votes. He also warned about what would happen if Trump's standard were to be applied in the 2024 election, suggesting Vice President Kamala Harris could try to unilaterally overturn an election for the Democratic ticket.
The big takeaway, though, is Pence directly saying Trump was wrong. There's a reason he avoided that for the past 13 months. And it would've been easy to merely restate what he's said before without invoking Trump.
The events of the past several months - culminating with Trump's statements Sunday and Monday - show that Trump isn't going to let this go any time ahead of 2024. He even suggested Monday that Pence should be investigated (for what, it's not really clear).
Pence would've been kidding himself to think this would all blow over one day, but the continued focus on Jan. 6 - by Trump and by the House's select committee, which has significantly ramped up - has apparently made Pence realize he can't keep hoping against hope for that.
It seems highly unlikely that Republicans will ever take his side in this or any other clash with Trump, but Pence's political future rests on them at least understanding where he was coming from - and no longer pretending this is something that can be put to bed with a few offhand comments. Trump certainly hasn't let it lie, even as Pence had avoided directly going after him.
Pence declining to go along with Trump's gambit on Jan. 6 was surely him clearing a very low bar when it comes to political courage; such was the extreme nature of what Trump wanted him to do. And now, at least, Pence is acknowledging with a little more clarity just how ridiculous and "un-American" what Trump asked him to do was.