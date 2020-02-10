Eight Chinese doctors expressed concern about a new sickness in Wuhan in December and were reprimanded for spreading rumors. One of them, Li Wenliang, died on Friday of what has now been identified as a novel coronavirus, and he quickly became a powerful online symbol of speaking truth to power. Li's heroism is undeniable. The larger story is how this fast-moving epidemic is severely testing China's authoritarian system. It is showing signs of strain.
Dr. Li, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist at the Central Hospital of Wuhan, was reprimanded by the police after he shared concerns about seven new cases of pneumonia in an online chat group on Dec. 30. At the time, the Wuhan health commission was telling hospitals not to say anything publicly and just report the cases internally. The police accused the eight doctors of rumor-mongering. They compelled Li to sign a statement answering the questions "Can you stop your illegal behavior?" and "Do you understand you'll be punished if you don't stop such behavior?"
In a strictly totalitarian system, that might have been the last word. But it was not. China is an authoritarian, one-party state that can easily silence dissidents one by one, but there are limits to its control, especially when millions of people on social media grow angry - as they have over Li's death and the government's failure to inform the public in the early stage of the epidemic.
According to Li Yuan of the New York Times, the hashtag #wewantfreedomofspeech# was created on China's social media platform Weibo at 2 a.m. on Feb. 7, and had more than 2 million views and over 5,500 posts by 7 a.m. before it was deleted by censors. Another hashtag, "The Wuhan government owes Li Wenliang an apology," was viewed 180 million times by late Feb. 6 before it was blocked by government censors, the Financial Times reported.
The coronavirus outbreak presents a vast public-health challenge to China, and will for months to come. But at the same time, it is shaking the foundations of a political system built on President Xi Jinping's assurance that the party knows best for all. China's people have some doubts.