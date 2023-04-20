US-China tensions are feeding a new wave of anti-Asian hate

CHEW: TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew, seen on a television screen, testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 23, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Lawmakers on the committee question TikTok's CEO about the company's relationship with its parent company, ByteDance, and how they handle users' sensitive personal data. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service