Just weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic it became clear we were facing a health and economic disaster.
Almost a year later, vaccines, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are a light at the end of the tunnel in terms of the health emergency.
The economic disaster the island has been dropped into is a different issue.
And it seems there’s no plan or even discussion on what steps the government is taking to get the island out of this hole. The economic plan seems to hinge on the hope that Congress and the White House will pass some sort of economic stimulus legislation again.
But with deep divisions within Congress and also between Congress and the White House, it's unclear whether another badly needed pandemic relief bill will be passed. The current stimulus package, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act expires at the end of the month.
Currently, nearly 30,000 Guamanians who lost their jobs or suffered reduced pay are getting help in the form of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, funded via the CARES Act.
That emergency assistance has meant they’ve been able to afford rent, buy food and other needs and perhaps even some wants.
But its upcoming expiration without a replacement and without any plan moving forward is causing some local small business owners to view 2021 with trepidation.
Small business owners who’ve spoken to The Guam Daily Post said there are three recent headlines that worry them:
• the recent unemployment report, which shows Guam’s historic unemployment rate of 17.3% - the highest that local economists have seen;
• continued news of businesses shutting down;
• the end of pandemic unemployment assistance and uncertainty on additional federal help.
Local small business owners said they are worried that without jobs and federal unemployment relief, people won’t have any money to spend — which means the continued reduction of sales. Meanwhile, costs associated with running their businesses, like rent, never cease.
Dave Crisostomo, owner of Marinas Irrigation and Landscape, recommended the government waive business license fees and reduce the Gross Revenue Tax to 2%, “at least temporarily … that would be a great help to me.”
Other business owners said delaying the minimum wage increase, which is scheduled to increase to $9.75 in March, would also relieve some stress as they can barely afford to keep the employees they have now - and are worried about what the next few months will bring. A minimum wage increase could mean furloughs or reducing hours even more.
Residents have long said the government needs to take a long hard look at the cost of running operations, which seems to increase every year, find ways to reduce that cost, and then apply the money saved to fund programs that push the economy out of the muck and mire we’re in - and sinking deeper into.
Some people have high hopes that perhaps the 36th Guam Legislature will be able to bring some new energy to the government.
But maybe, just maybe, in the light of the Christmas season miracles we often see this time of year, the current Legislature will work with Adelup and the business community to create a plan. And then we won’t have to wait longer, all the while sinking deeper, for solutions.