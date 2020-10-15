In the next three weeks, the elections will be mostly over. We may need a runoff for the delegate seat if there isn’t a simple majority. To be frank, I prefer eliminating primary elections for Guam. We should use runoffs for the delegate and governor races. It is easier for candidates to run just for the general election. It also allows for a different form of pacing in the election cycle.
The big national election news is the presidential race. The quiet question for the president’s race involves the pandemic response. For the most part, voters know that the response was largely a matter of state and in some cases local levels of government. The United States does not have a national pandemic response authority to handle these types of emergencies. For the most part, state governors are in control. Contrasted with the pandemic is the lack of effort by certain local and state level leaders to deal with domestic turmoil by violence-centered anarchists.
The “antifa” types are more fascist in their approaches than fascists themselves. It is interesting to note that these anarchists don’t really go into communities that can defend themselves. In the few cases where they have tried, they were quickly shut down. All else equal, what would happen on Guam if antifa groups started toppling latte stones, destroyed statues or started fires in downtown areas? There is simply no way anyone in this community would put up with that sort of nonsense. It is surprising a number of U.S. mainland mayors and governors have allowed these groups to rule their streets.
For about six years, I studied radical political groups and movements in the state of Georgia. In politics, the term “radical” refers to groups that seek immediate change. In general, radicals can be classified in a number of ways, but most researchers would place radicals into those who embrace violence as a means to achieve change and radicals who reject violence as a method of political change. I went to graduate school just a few block away from the King Center in Atlanta. Most historians will attribute Dr. King’s success in civil rights change to his commitment to nonviolence. But nonviolence does not mean that a person needs to remain silent when they see civil rights violations. Speaking up and complaining is a major part of political and policy change. Litigation, legislation and social action are at the core of promoting positive and lasting change.
In 2000, I co-edited a book on “Confederate Symbols in the Contemporary South,” which addressed how community values were changing views of Civil War monuments and symbols. While this was considered a minor concern 20 years ago, this issue is very active today. When I was doing research on these concerns, some people got mad at me for daring to discuss changing things. On the other hand, some people got mad at me for not advocating immediate change. When we speak up for civil rights, no good deed will go unpunished.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.