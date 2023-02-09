What catastrophe will lead to doomsday?

DOOMSDAY CLOCK: From left, members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Siegfried S. Hecker, Daniel Holz, Sharon Squassoni, Mary Robinson and Elbegorj Tsakhia demonstrate unveiling of the 2023 Doomsday Clock ahead of a livestreamed event on Jan. 24 in Washington, D.C. This year the Doomsday Clock is set at 90 seconds to midnight. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Tribune News Service