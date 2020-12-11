One day, the coronavirus pandemic will be over. From where we sit today, it's hard to imagine ever taking so many ordinary things about life for granted again - going to a movie, gathering with your family on Thanksgiving, just walking into a store without wondering about what in the air might infect you with a deadly disease. Our kids will tell their kids what it was like in 2020, when so much of the world stopped and so many suffered so much.
Thinking about that future can make you feel hopeful. But the disastrous way we've handled the pandemic gives rise to a worry: What if we will wind up having learned nothing?
After all, we're still handling things terribly. Unlike in so many countries, we haven't managed to pull together and forge common effort out of our common vulnerability. Our health care system was already full of holes, and it has struggled to deal with the challenge it has faced. Republicans in Congress have successfully resisted doing too much to help, condemning millions of us to ongoing economic misery. Social media platforms built by the smartest among us have become engines of pandemic disinformation.
And after what may be the single greatest government failure in American history, the party in power had a remarkably good showing in last month's elections, even as it lost the presidency. The idea of political accountability now seems like a joke.
We've been so overrun with madness, lies and division throughout the pandemic - much of it fed through the megaphone of the presidency - that there is little reason to think that once it's behind us we'll be able to agree on what we should have learned.
For a vivid portrait of how things are going right now, I'd recommend Washington Post reporter Annie Gowen's story on Mitchell, South Dakota, a town that like so many is being ravaged by COVID-19, yet where most people refuse to wear masks and the possibility of a mandate is met with angry resistance:
"In a state where the Republican governor, Kristi L. Noem, has defied calls for a statewide mask mandate even as cases hit record levels, many in this rural community an hour west of Sioux Falls ignored the virus for months, not bothering with masks or social distancing. Restaurants were packed. Big weddings and funerals went on as planned.
"Then people started dying. The wife of the former bank president. A state legislator. The guy whose family has owned the bike shop since 1959. Then Timmins, a mild-spoken 72-year-old who had worked with hundreds of local kids during six decades as a Little League and high school coach and referee."
One in every 10 South Dakotans has now been infected with COVID-19, but another number is more relevant: 62%, the number that supported Trump in this election. He got the same proportion of the state's votes four years ago; they weren't going to change their minds based on his failure on the pandemic.
As time goes on, they'll tell a story that makes villains out of their political opponents and heroes out of their leaders. It'll go like this: Everything was great until China sent a virus out to hurt us. And we had it under control, but elitist Democrats shut down the economy, then stole the election.
It will be a story of betrayal, one meant not only to redeem Trump but to create more distrust in experts, in science, in the very idea that we have a responsibility to one another.
Even now, with the bodies piling up by the thousands every day, people still talk about "choice" and "freedom," because apparently, it's just too much to ask for them to wear a mask for a few more months, after everything we've been through.