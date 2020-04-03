It shouldn't have taken a global pandemic to highlight the failings of our health care system. And yet, here we are with the novel coronavirus and its disease, COVID-19. In light of the highly contagious COVID-19, with no known cure or vaccine, many Americans will need advanced medical care. Yet, about 28 million Americans do not have health insurance, while many who do are underinsured, meaning the amount of money they would need to pay out of pocket is so high that their insurance coverage does not protect them from financial disaster. This reality will not only hinder many Americans' access to care, but it may increase the spread of the disease.
Our individualistic outlook toward health care shapes this situation. We prize our own health and are proud of taking steps to preserve it – think kombucha and yoga. As researchers have pointed out, being healthy is seen as a moral imperative. When others fall ill, we may blame their poor choices and lifestyles. Individuals with disabilities, smokers, people who struggle with drug abuse, overweight individuals and many others are subject to harsh societal criticism that fails to acknowledge the many barriers people face when they seek to improve their health.
This sense shapes policy: Rather than advocating for health care as a human right, policymakers have questioned why some Americans should be on the hook financially for the perceived poor choices of others. Conservatives have consistently argued that health care is a commodity to be purchased, and they eschewed visions of shared responsibility.
The global coronavirus pandemic has exposed the limits of such an individualistic approach – we realize now that we are only as healthy as the least healthy member of our community. If our uninsured neighbor becomes infected, our own health may be at stake.
In the United States, in the face of health policy crises, we have historically responded by carving out exemptions to our individualistic health care-care system, rather than rethinking our overall approach. In the early 1960s, as hemodialysis for individuals in end-stage kidney failure became a possibility, communities were shocked by early attempts at rationing this technology. As dialysis machines were in short supply, ad hoc committees evaluated different patients and based on their perceived social value, determined who would be granted access to this lifesaving technology.
Federal funding for the treatment of kidney disease was a welcome relief for many patients, families and health care providers. But it also created new health policy problems. As the number of dialysis patients rapidly rose, their demographics changed, the population of sick people became older and sicker, and for-profit chains emerged to capitalize on the assured government funding for treating this condition. Today, taxpayers essentially subsidize for-profit chains that provide care as cheaply as possible to turn a profit from the government funding they receive.
And, over decades, we've done this sort of thing hundreds of times, producing an incoherent, inefficient system in every aspect of health care. Two other examples expose the breadth of this incoherence: Medicaid offers health-insurance coverage to low-income mothers up until six weeks postpartum. This cutoff point leaves at-risk moms who just had babies without access to care. Many experts today see this cutoff as being arbitrary, dangerous and fueling the maternal mortality crisis.
Similarly, the 2010 Affordable Care Act wisely mandated coverage of certain screening interventions – such as mammograms or colonoscopies – designed to encourage individuals to engage in preventive health care. Perversely, however, if a woman complains of having a lump in her breast, a mammogram is no longer considered "screening" and she would probably face an out-of-pocket cost.
Our system is byzantine, impossible to understand and not designed to promote the best health outcomes.
The lesson is that, yes, the testing and treatment of COVID-19 should be assured and funded. But we should not carve out an exemption only for this one disease. We cannot individualize our nation's health.
Mical Raz is Charles E. and Dale L. Phelps professor in public policy and health and associate professor of history and medicine at the University of Rochester and author of "What's Wrong with the Poor? Psychiatry, Race and the War on Poverty."