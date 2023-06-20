ATHENS — Greek law enforcement have asked the European police authority Europol for support in their investigation into the migrant boat disaster in the Mediterranean that is believed to have killed several hundred people, as the search for survivors winds down.
The investigation is focusing on nine survivors who were arrested as suspected smugglers. One of them is still in the hospital. The Egyptians, who are between the ages of 20 and 40, are accused of human trafficking, negligent homicide and forming a criminal organization.
They are alleged to belong to a ring of people smugglers that may have organized up to 18 of the dangerous crossings from the Libyan coast to Italy recently, Greek state broadcaster ERT reported.
With Europol's help, Greek investigators hope to determine the masterminds behind the smuggling operation.
The individuals arrested were identified through statements by other survivors.
The Kathimerini newspaper reported that one of those arrested admitted to receiving money for work on board, and that the others denied all charges.
Survivors said they had paid 5,000-6,000 euros ($5,480-$6,580) per person for the journey.
On Monday, the suspected smugglers are due to be brought before the investigative magistrate.
On Wednesday, a fishing boat completely overcrowded with 500 to 700 migrants sank on its way from Africa to Europe. A total of 104 people could be rescued, while 78 were recovered dead.
According to the Greek coast guard, the other passengers were below deck and were swept down with the boat.
The site of the accident, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of the Peloponnese peninsula, lies exactly above the Calypso Deep, which at more than 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) is the deepest point in the Mediterranean. It is possible that the fishing boat will never be salvaged.
The coast guard was still operating in the region on Saturday with a frigate, three patrol boats and a helicopter. However, strong winds were hampering their work.
Hopes for the rescue of further survivors are practically nonexistent. Greek media speculated that the search would be gradually concluded this weekend.