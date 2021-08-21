Hikers found; no injuries reported 1

SAN CARLOS FALLS HIKERS: Four adult male hikers made it to safer ground after rescue personnel found them around 5:20 p.m. Friday. A 911 call reported the hikers were lost near San Carlos Falls in Piti at 3:46 p.m. GFD rescue personnel ultimately reached the hikers. There were no injuries reported. Courtesy Guam Fire Department
