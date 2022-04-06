Humåtak food truck hits the road to dish out CHamoru comfort food

QUALITY CUTS: After testing many brands of commercial beef, Sonny Concepcion decided to go with Certified Angus Beef for his New York strip and filet mignon steak offerings. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
For Hågat native Sonny Concepcion, preparing food in large quantities is part of his family's lifestyle.
"I come from a family of 10 so just for regular mealtime, we have to cook for at least 20 – we have a lot of grands, nieces and nephews and they know where the food is," he said.
"If we have a family barbecue we have to cook for 30 or 40, minimum. I can do this with my eyes closed."
Concepcion said while he's "not a graduate of Cordon Bleu or anything like that," he does know what locals like.
"I just cook local food for family parties, fiestas, funerals, stuff like that," he said. "Sometimes we will do family functions for a couple of hundred, or a thousand or more if it's a wedding or christening."
Being used to that type of food output, it was only natural to start making food for the larger public, which happened in December 2021. Carlyn Torres, Sonny's life partner, said the food truck is a good fit for the dynamic duo.
"The food truck business model allows us to bring the food right to the people," she said. "And there is a lot of demand for Sonny's food."
Sonny's food truck is doing business as Ssoonnyy's Food Truck, because there are so many Sonnys on island. "There are so many businesses with 'Sonny' at Rev and Tax, I had to change it up a little for the food truck," he said.
BEST FOOT FORWARD: In addition to its Mongolian grill, Ssoonnyy's Food Truck offers up CHamoru comfort food, like these stewed pig feet. This is served with rice and your choice of potato salad or spinach for $13. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
BEST FOOT FORWARD: In addition to its Mongolian grill, Ssoonnyy's Food Truck offers up CHamoru comfort food, like these stewed pig feet. This is served with rice and your choice of potato salad or spinach for $13. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
STEAK AND SHRIMP: The Steak and Shrimp plate at Ssoonnyy's Food Truck goes for $22. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
COME HUNGRY: A single serving of the Mongolian grill barely fits into the to-go container. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
GO BIG: Jumbo prawns in butter are served with rice and your choice of potato salad or spinach for $13. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
HAM HOCKS AND MONGO BEANS: Ham hocks stewed in mongo beans is a classic CHamoru comfort food favorite. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
Concepcion said it took more than a year, and $50,000 to transform a large utility box van into a rolling, certified, industrial commercial kitchen complete with a three-bin sink, a commercial gas stove, a deep-frying station, refrigeration and deep freeze. Even with the food truck, Concepcion still has to use an area in his Humåtak store as a commissary to support the truck.
"The truck is great, but the drawback is storage," he said. "There is no way to keep the meats and ingredients we need on the truck with the limited storage."
Mongolian grill, CHamoru favorites
The signature item on the menu is the Mongolian grill.
"We have always been doing the Mongolian for the family and people's parties, for many years," he said.
Customers can select from a variety of meats, seafood, vegetables and seasonings that are quickly cooked on a flattop grill outside the food truck. The portion for the Mongolian grill items are so large that they have to be carefully stuffed into the clamshell containers just to fit.
The real gems at Ssoonnyy's are the family recipes for the real CHamoru comfort food and delicacies prepared right on the truck. We're talking binådu (local deer meat), ham hocks stewed in mongo beans, smoked meat and stewed pig feet.
"We always have something nice for a special dish," said Torres. "It just depends what ingredients Sonny can get his hands on."