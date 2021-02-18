“Blast him, Par” those are the words Anthony Vincent Ignacio used when he gave the order to his passenger to shoot 34-year-old Jesse “Champ” Cruz Quidachay in the middle of an Agat street and then drove off laughing.
Ignacio who self-surrender to police on Wednesday, wasn't laughing when he was charged in the Superior Court of Guam less than 24-hours later with guilt by complicity to commit attempted murder.
The details released in the shooting corroborated eye witness reports, that the victim and assailants where on San Francisco street to handle a dispute.
A day after the incident, a witness told the Guam Daily Post that the men involved had a standing dispute.
“Further investigation revealed that a dispute had developed a couple of days earlier between the defendant and the victim. Police with the defendant's consent were able to review text messages between the defendant and the victim. Both appeared to be threatening each other and calling each other out to fight. One witness to the incident stated that he had been walking towards his house on San Francisco Street when the victim who is his nephew whistled him over and informed the witness that he was going to rumble with the defendant,” said a magistrate complaint filed.
The reason for the dispute is not disclosed in the complaint, but, it appears that Ignacio didn’t intend on using his fists.
Court documents stated that Quidachay and his uncle approached Ignacio’s vehicle. The uncle saw his other nephew sitting in the passenger seat. The witness told police that the victim called Ignacio out to fight and hit the top and side of the Ignacio’s Suzuki with a black stick.
“The defendant's vehicle reversed and stopped whereupon the passenger exited the vehicle, walked around the back of the vehicle, and shot the victim with what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun. Before the defendant drove off with the shooter the witness noticed that the defendant was laughing after the victim was shot.”
Although police have not named the passenger, he is identified in the complaint as the gunman. Police Spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said the search is on for the second suspect.
Victim in stable condition
Quidachay sustained a three-inch gunshot wound to the lower left abdomen and left hand, said the complaint.
He was transported to Naval Hospital for immediate care, was later listed in stable condition and then transferred to the Guam Memorial Hospital.
Ignacio's attorney argues Castle Doctrine law applies
Ignacio was charged with guilty by complicity to commit murder and guilt by complicity to aggravated assault.
The Attorney General's office requested Ignacio be held on 100-thousand cash bail given the gravity of the charges and potential jail time if convicted.
Alternate Public Defender John Morrison, who was appointed to represent Ignacio argued for the charges against Ignacio to be dropped, he cited Castle Doctrine law as the basis.
Morrison said "castle doctrine applies in the case, it appears that the complaining witness wanted to fight with defendant and co-defendant. the victim came up to vehicle called him out to fight, beat the vehicle with a stick and it appears that the co-defendant not my client, used force against the attacker. Castle doctrine can't be charged and should be immediately dismissed."
He also argued that Ignacio was charged improperly in that he was complicit in someone else's attempt.
"Then if you get through all hurdles, I don't think we can, the allegation here is that the gentleman induced someone else to commit the underlying crime by simply making a statement," said Morrison.
Superior Court Judge Jonathan Quan asked for the AG to respond to the Castle Doctrine argument but the prosecution was unable to defend its charging document.
Although Quan was visibly unhappy with the AG's lack of response, the Judge ruled that the complaint barely met the burden for charging and ordered Ignacio be held on 30-thousand dollars cash bail.