Approximately 1,500 new trees were planted last month to help keep the soil around Ugum River in Inalåhan from washing into the river and ocean.
Volunteers assisted the effort, led by the Guam Restoration of Watersheds, or GROW, initiative of the University of Guam Sea Grant program last month, according to a press release.
Without trees, loose sediment flows downstream through watersheds, resulting in the destruction of vegetation, depletion of land mass, an accumulation of sediment in nearby rivers and reefs, and loss of wildlife over time, according to the press release.
Teddy Concepcion, GROW team lead and a UOG Sea Grant extension assistant, said areas upstream of the Ugum River show the impact of erosion. They have turned into badlands due to a combination of negligent off-roading, arson and feral ungulates feeding on vegetation over the years.
He said restoring a healthy Ugum ecosystem and watershed, and allowing the badlands to become cultivatable in the future, will require increased plant biodiversity and rehabilitated soil.
"The ultimate goal is to reforest our lands to prevent any more sedimentation getting into our waters and to eliminate erosion of our lands," Concepcion said.
"It's hard to see now, but this area we're in was a lot higher, had a lot more soil and a lot more organic matter. If we continue to let it be, there will no longer be an area here."
He added that the Ugum River supplies 2 million gallons of water to southern residents daily.
There have been times the river had too much sediment, requiring Guam Waterworks Authority to shut down the water plant to allow the sediment to settle and the plant to pull water from the river.
Native trees
During last month's tree-planting event, volunteers planted native tree species including Morinda citrifolia (ladda, or noni fruit), Calophyllum inophyllum (da'ok, or mastwood), and Glochidion marianum (åbas, duendes, or chosga) in areas with existing healthy soil.
They also planted Acacia auriculiformis (acacia) in the badlands. Though acacia trees are not native to Guam, they benefit badlands by quickly fixating nitrogen and providing organic matter to rebuild the soil, Concepcion said, retaining ground moisture with their shade, and serving as windbreaks to keep other trees sturdy and protected from spreading fires.
"I'm super stoked that people want to help. I feel really good about it," Concepcion said. "I'm extremely grateful for everybody that came out."
Christianna Ebeo, a youth ambassador with the Guam Green Growth initiative and a member of AmeriCorps UOG, has been planting trees since she was in high school. She made it a goal to assist with conservation efforts through outreach activities and talking to the public.
"I want to have children of my own in the future, and it makes me happy knowing they get to experience all the greenery the island has to offer," she said. "Come out if you can. Would you want to pass this up? It's beautiful."
Christine Camacho Fejeran, chief of the Guam Department of Agriculture's Forestry and Soil Resources Division, also participated in the planting with other members of her forestry team.
"All I've got to say for this project is we need more of them. It's an amazing effort between UOG Sea Grant and all the other partners that come to the table," she said. "It thrills me to know that, islandwide, these efforts that take place here mean the places where I grew up fishing, that I grew up hiking, are going to continue to be protected so that my kids and their kids will have the same opportunities – if not similar, or maybe better – than I had in my youth."
Looking ahead to July
Volunteers and community partners are essential in being able to carry out efforts like this, said Austin Shelton, director of the UOG Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant.
"By having community partners and volunteers, we're able to put more trees in the ground and have a more positive impact for our environment," Shelton said. "If anyone wants to leave a lasting legacy for our island and do something great, tree planting is a wonderful way to do that."
Residents can look forward to another GROW tree planting event this July, officials said.
"It's good to help out for the future. It's a really nice feeling to come, bright and early on a Saturday, and help the island," said volunteer Jordan Suzuki.
UOG Sea Grant and the GROW initiative are supported by the Island Beautification Task Force, led by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Guam; the Guam Department of Agriculture; the U.S. Department of Agriculture; the U.S. Forest Service; and the Mayors' Council of Guam.