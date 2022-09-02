A Guam PMU academy where permanent makeup is the Cure

Permanent makeup, which involves a technique of tattooing that results in the look of wearing makeup, has made dramatic strides in the last five to 10 years and continues to grow in popularity. Permanent makeup, or PMU, is provided at a few places in Guam, but one growing business also provides training in the art of PMU so individuals can become permanent makeup artists without having to travel off island for certification and in-depth training.
Kierstin Catahay is the owner, CEO and founder of Cure Permanent Makeup and Academy LLC, or Cure PMU.
Her business is Guam's first and only full-fledged permanent makeup studio and training academy. Catahay started the business in 2020.
Cure PMU offers a wide range of services from permanent makeup, cosmetic tattoos, tiny tattoos, stretch mark lightening and saline tattoo removal. Permanent makeup services include Ombre powder brows, lip blush and scalp micropigmentation.
The CEO first learned about permanent makeup in 2016 and the technique that was popular at the time was microblading for eyebrows.
“As someone who struggled with asymmetrical brows for most of their life, I was amazed at the service and results I would see from clients on social media,” said Catahay. “I thought to myself, ‘I could totally do this one day.’ It wasn't until 2018, after I had my daughter, that I started looking into permanent makeup more and found the technique 'Ombre powder brows' and felt that the results were definitely worth the investment for clients.”
Catahay began her training in May 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she resided at the time when she started her six-month apprenticeship to get her tattoo license.
“After taking my first few clients and seeing the transformation I performed on them, I fell in love with permanent makeup, and I knew this would be my career for the rest of my life. This industry is so rewarding in so many ways, and I can't picture myself doing anything else. I love to help women and men feel more confident with their appearance,” she said.
Catahay said there are some lingering misconceptions about permanent makeup and tattooed eyebrows and other techniques.
“A lot of people think permanent makeup is the old-school 'Sharpie eyebrow' version. But with the advancement in technology and theory, PMU has evolved over the years, and the results are now made to look more natural,” said Catahay. “Many people are scared to get this procedure because of what they've seen permanent makeup look like in the past, but if the artist has the proper experience, education and training, they can produce good results.”
Catahay herself has completed six PMU trainings in Las Vegas and California, both online and in person.
She explained that PMU has been around for more than 20 years. In recent years the technique has improved and changed tremendously, giving clients more of a natural look and abiding with today's beauty standards and trends.
“People just want to wake up and feel beautiful,” she said. "People also love convenience, so not having to spend 30 minutes doing their brows every morning before they start their day is a win in most of my clients' books."
'Professional, safe and top-notch artistry'
Cure PMU provides certification and training in Ombre powder brows and also saline removal. As Cure PMU states on its website: “Ombre powder brow is a semi-permanent powdered brows technique for clients who prefer fuller results than hair strokes but still very soft.
"The tails of the brow are darker and fade into a light beginning to the brow, giving a perfect Ombre makeup effect,” it states. “The effects will be waterproof, smudge-proof and completely natural."
Ombre powder brows are Catahay’s preferred technique because of the results and longevity of the service.
“PMU is a big investment, and we want to offer a technique that will be worth their money. Ombre powder brows are also the only technique that works on almost all skin types, giving us a wider range of clients versus microblading. I personally prefer this technique over the rest when it comes to semi-permanent eyebrows.”
Lip blush is the process of implanting pigment into the lip skin to define borders, even out the color, and neutralize any pigmentation in the lip skin.
“When healed, it looks like a natural shade of pink tint on the lips. The choice of color is determined through color theory, client's skin tone and preference on the day of their appointment,” Catahay explained.
Clients of Cure PMU include men and women from the ages of 18 to 80, as long as they pass Cure PMU’s contraindication list that details certain skin conditions or other reasons permanent makeup cannot be performed.
“Like any service, a contraindication list is in place to take precautions to protect our clients, ourselves and our business. It is an investment with permanent makeup procedures, and we want to make sure our clients have the best results possible. Some health and medical conditions can alter the results of permanent makeup procedures,” said Catahay.
The contraindication list is available at curepmu.com.
Christiane Cachero-Xiao is a client of Cure PMU who had the Ombre brow and lip blush procedures done.
“My brows were done in 2020 and I’m still very happy with the results," she said. "I still get compliments about them to this day. Kierstin is an incredibly talented and professional artist. When I first saw her work on (Instagram) in 2019, I knew I had to get my brows done by her. I was on a wait list at first and I didn’t mind waiting because I knew it would be done by one of the best permanent makeup artists we have on Guam. I’m glad I waited and have been so happy with the results. I have talked about her and her business to everyone who has asked me about my brows. In fact, a handful of people have done their brows just based on the work Kierstin has done on my brows. They always say how nice and natural they are, which I think is what people go for these days. I will always recommend Cure PMU if anyone wants professional, safe and top-notch artistry.”
Intensive training
Training at Cure PMU welcomes men and women over the age of 18 who wish for a rewarding career in permanent makeup.
“The training I conduct is for Ombre powder brows (semi-permanent eyebrows) and saline removal (eyebrow tattoo removal). The course is a five-day intensive training with the option to do an apprenticeship program after the training to help students gain confidence as a PMU artist and take models in a permitted workspace under my supervision,” she said. “Many of my students have opened their own permanent makeup studios in Guam, Palau and the states. Some have also started working in my studio as my employees.”
Jerryne Bersamin is a student who was certified at Cure PMU. Bersamin told The Guam Daily Post she absolutely recommends the training to others.
“The amount of knowledge and technique Kierstin dishes throughout the training had me walking away by the fifth day feeling extremely confident as a new Ombre brow artist,” she said. “I have been able to apply what I've learned and completed five Ombre brow clients. This has made them feel more confident to walk out of their homes with no worries about their morning brow application. The feeling of being able to make women feel more confident has been a true blessing in my book, and Kierstin has been able to help me achieve that.”
Bersamin completed her training in May.
“Why go off island when you have one of the best right here on Guam?" she said. "Kierstin continues to offer guidance even after training is completed. I highly recommend her apprenticeship program."