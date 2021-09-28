CHENOWITH: U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cody Chenowith, pavements and equipment journeyman assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, poses in his Civil Air Patrol uniform, left, duty uniform, center, and Honor Guard uniform at Andersen Air Force Base on Aug. 24. Chenowith spends his days balancing his duties at the 36th CES, Honor Guard and relaunching the Guam CAP chapter, where he leads his team as the Andersen Flight Commander. Photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel/36th Wing Public Affairs