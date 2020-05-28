Can ancient wisdom be applied to the current dilemmas of the modern world?
Traditional navigators from Hawaii, Yap and Guam will lead the discussion that delves into this question and others during the the University of Guam Virtual Conference Series on Island Sustainability.
The conference continues at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Friday. Registration is free at www.uog.edu/cis2020.
"The impacts of climate change and health emergencies expose both the vulnerability and resilience of islands," according to a press release from conference organizers. "As repositories of ancient wisdom, islands carry lessons that can address some of the world's most pressing challenges. How can islands help navigate the way to a sustainable global future?"
The fifth week of the series is titled "Ancient Winds Navigating Tomorrow." Rita P. Nauta, managing director of Guampedia, will moderate the panel, featuring:
• Larry Raigetal, co-founder of Waa'gey in Lamotrek Atoll, Yap
• Nainoa Thompson, president of the Polynesian Voyaging Society in Hawaii
• Vicente Diaz, founder and director of the Native Canoe Program at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
About the navigators
Raigetal co-founded Waa'gey, a community-based organization that "uses traditional skills to confront the social, economic and environmental challenges faced by the people of Micronesia's most remote outer islands."
Raigetal is an accomplished master canoe carver and a Weriyang pwo navigator. He serves as an instructor with UOG Sea Grant teaching courses on traditional navigation and climate change adaptation, and was the keynote speaker for the 2019 CIS Conference. He previously served as a diplomat within the Federated States of Micronesia and holds a master's degree in international relations from Oxford University.
Thompson is a "pwo," or master, navigator and the first Native Hawaiian since the 14th century to practice wayfinding – the art and science of ancient noninstrument navigation – for long-distance ocean voyaging.
He recently completed a four-year voyage around the world on the Hōkūle'a, a traditional double-hulled voyaging canoe. Through these travels, Thompson and his crew engaged with thousands of people including world leaders to highlight the importance of ocean resources, cultural legacies and protection of these critical places in the future.
Diaz is of Filipino and Pohnpeian descent and was born and raised in Guam. He conducts community-based research and learning in indigenous canoe culture and knowledge in ways that partner disparate indigenous communities' work in cultural and political resurgence with innovative relationships across humanities, social science and STEM research.
His most known project on "trans-indigenous" knowledge, politics and relations also involves virtual and augmented reality development. Diaz holds a doctorate in the history of consciousness from the University of California, Santa Cruz.