Catholic churches in Guam will be celebrating Mass on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day.
While most will offer indoor services, there still will be some churches streaming live online or broadcast on the radio – both options adopted last year as church officials sought to make Mass available to parishioners in light of pandemic-related public health restrictions.
The archdiocese reminds parishioners to continue wearing masks and practicing social distance protocols inside the churches, and hands must be sanitized upon entering. Residents also are urged to remain at home if feeling ill, have pre-existing conditions or have a high risk of illness, according to the announcement.
Mass schedules follow:
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña
All Christmas Masses for Dec. 24 and 25 will be in the main church.
• Dec. 24: 12:10 p.m. Friday of the Fourth Week of Advent**; 9 p.m. - Christmas Eve**
• Dec. 25: 6 a.m. (CHamoru), 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m.*, 11:30 a.m. No evening Mass.
• Dec. 26: Feast of the Holy Family - Chapel of St. Therese - 6 a.m. (CHamoru); main church - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m.*, 11:30 a.m., 6 p.m.
*Mass will be broadcast via Livestream on KUAM. Channel 8, PBS KGTF TV Channel 12 and KOLG 90.9 FM Catholic Radio. The Eucharistic Celebration will be available on the Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica website, and the Agana Cathedral Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.
**Live streamed on the parish website aganacathedral.org and the parish Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.
There will be no exposition of the Blessed Sacrament on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Our Lady of Purification, Maina
• Dec. 25: Christmas Day - 8 a.m.
• Dec. 26: Feast of the Holy Family - 8 a.m.
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights
Chapel will be closed on Christmas Day and will reopen from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 26.
• Dec. 24: 5 p.m.; Christmas Vigil Mass - 6 p.m.
• Dec. 25: Christmas Day - 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 5 p.m. Vigil Mass
• Dec. 31: New Year's Eve Remembrance Mass of all the deceased - 6 p.m.
• Jan. 1: New Year's Day - 7 a.m.; 5 p.m. Vigil Mass
Niño Perdido Y Sagrada Familia Church, Asan
• Dec. 24: 8 p.m. Christmas Vigil Mass
• Dec. 25: Christmas Day Mass - 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
San Vicente/San Roque Catholic Church, Barrigada
• Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Mass - 7 p.m.
• Dec. 25: Christmas Day Mass – 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago
• Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Vigil - 9 p.m.
• Dec. 25: Christmas Day Mass - 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
• Dec. 31: Last Mass for 2021 - 5 p.m.
• Jan. 1: New Year Mass, Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God - 6:30 a.m.
• Jan. 1: Anticipated Sunday Mass, Epiphany of the Lord - 5:30 p.m.
• Jan. 2: Epiphany of the Lord - 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo
• Dec. 24: Christmas Vigil Masses - 5 p.m., 9 p.m. upper church 7 p.m. Astumbo
• Dec. 25: Christmas Day Mass - 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
Note: The 5 p.m. Mass on Dec. 25 is an anticipated Sunday Mass.
St. Andrew Kim Church, Dededo
• Dec. 24: Christmas Eve - 7:30 p.m.
• Dec. 25: Christmas Day - 10:30 a.m.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Hågat
• Dec. 24: Christmas Vigil Mass - 6 p.m.
• Dec. 25: Christmas Day Mass - 9 a.m.
The 9 a.m. Mass will also be a parking lot Mass. Parishioners wishing to attend Mass outside from inside their vehicles may do so. For Holy Communion, exit your vehicle and approach the front steps of the church.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan
• Dec. 24: Christmas Vigil Mass - 6 p.m.
• Dec. 25: Christmas Day - 8 a.m.
• Dec. 31: New Year's Eve Mass - 6 p.m.
• Jan. 1: New Year's Day Mass - 8 a.m.
San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj
• Dec. 24: Christmas Vigil Mass - 8 p.m.
• Dec. 25: Christmas Day - 7 a.m.
Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao
• Dec. 24: Christmas Vigil Mass - 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
• Dec. 25: Christmas Day - 6 a.m., 8 a.m., and 10 a.m.
Note: There will be no Saturday Vigil Masses on Dec 25. Sunday Masses for this weekend will be celebrated on Dec. 26 at 6 a.m., 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Malesso', and San Dionisio Catholic Church, Humåtak
• Dec. 24: San Dimas Catholic Church - 9 p.m.; San Dionisio Catholic Church - 7 p.m.
• Dec. 25: San Dimas Catholic Church - 7 a.m.; no 5 p.m. Mass; San Dionisio Catholic Church - 9 a.m.
• Dec. 26: Sunday Mass same schedule Malesso' 6:30 a.m. and Humåtak 8:30 a.m.
• Dec. 31:
San Dimas Catholic Church - 6 p.m.
San Dionisio Catholic Church - no Mass
• Jan. 1, 2022:
San Dimas Catholic Church - 7 a.m.
San Dionisio Church - 9 a.m.
Jan. 2, 2022 the same schedule Merizo 6:30 a.m. and Humåtak 8:30 a.m.
Nuestra Señora De Las Aguas Church, Mongmong
• Dec. 24: Christmas Night Mass - 8 p.m.
• Dec 25: Christmas Day Mass - 9 a.m.
San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot
• Dec. 24: Christmas Eve - 7 p.m.
• Dec. 25: Christmas Day - 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
• Dec. 31: New Year's Eve - 5 p.m.
• Jan. 1: New Year's Day - 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti
• Dec. 24: Christmas Eve - 7 p.m.
• Dec. 25: Christmas day - 9 a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita
• Dec. 24: Advent Mass - 6:30 a.m.; Christmas Eve Mass - 7 p.m.
• Dec. 25: Christmas Day Mass - 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
• Dec. 26: Sagrada Familia/Holy Family Mass - 6:30 a.m. (CHamoru), 8 a.m. (English), 9:30 a.m. (English), 11:30 a.m. (traditional Latin)
• Dec. 31: Octave of Christmas Mass - 6:30 a.m. (6 p.m. confession available); Candle Vigil for loved ones who died this year - 6:45 p.m.; New Year's Eve Mass (Solemnity of the Mother of God) - 7 p.m.
• Jan. 1: New Year's Day Mass (Solemnity of the Mother of God) - 8 a.m.; Tres Reyes/Three Kings Vigil Mass (Epiphany) - 5 p.m.
• Jan. 2: Tres Reyes/Three Kings Mass (Epiphany) - 6:30 a.m. (CHamoru), 8 a.m. (English), 9:30 a.m. (English), 11:30 a.m. (traditional Latin)
For full updated parish Mass schedule, visit ologsr.org.
St. Jude Thaddesu Catholic Church, Sinajana
• Dec. 24: Vigil Mass of the Nativity of the Lord - doors open at 6 p.m., broadcast on FM 98.5 and tower speakers.
• Dec. 25: Nativity of the Lord - 7 a.m.
• Dec. 26: The Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph - 7:30 a.m. doors open at 7:30 a.m.
• Dec. 27: St. John, Apostle and Evangelist - 6 p.m. church doors open
• Dec. 31: Vigil of the Solemnity of Mary - 4:45 p.m. church doors open
• Jan. 1: Solemnity of Mary - 7:30 a.m. church doors open
• Jan. 2: Epiphany of the Lord - 7:30 a.m.
San Miguel Church, Talo'fo'fo'
• Dec. 24: Christmas Eve - 7 p.m.
• Dec. 25: Christmas Day - 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. No 5 p.m. Mass
• Dec. 26: Feast of the Holy Family - 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
• Dec. 31: New Year's Eve Vigil Mass - 7 p.m.
• Jan. 1: Solemnity of the Mother of God - 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. No 5 p.m. Mass
For full updated parish Mass schedule, visit sanmiguelguam.com.
St. Anthony Catholic Church, co-patron St. Victor, Tamuning
• Dec. 24: Children/Youth Mass - 5 p.m.; Christmas Eve Mass - 7 p.m.; Christmas Midnight Mass - 12 a.m.
• Dec. 25: Mass of the Blessed Virgin Mary - 6 a.m.; 9 a.m.; 11 a.m. Holy Mass.
• Dec. 26: Holy Mass - 6 a.m.; Missa Pro Populo (Mass for the People) Holy Mass - 9 a.m.; 11 a.m.; 5 p.m.; 7 p.m.
• Dec. 26: Feast of the Holy Family - 6 a.m.; 9 a.m.; 11 a.m.; 3 p.m.; 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
• Dec. 26: Celebration of Holy Mass and 1st Coronation of Virgen De Los Remedios, patroness of Pampanga (Philippines) - 2:30 p.m.
Celebration is also a thanksgiving of Fr. Ron Pangan, Fr. Junee Valencia and Fr. William Mamangun for the gift of the priesthood. All three have roots in Pampanga.
Rosary in Kapampangan prayed at 2:15 p.m. followed by the Entrance of Images of the Virgen de los Remedios & Santo Cristo del Perdon and Holy Mass celebrated in English.
• Dec. 31: Holy Mass - 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto
• Dec. 24: Novena to the Child Jesus and Holy Mass - 8 p.m.
• Dec. 25: Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass - 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Holy Mass in Chuukese at 11 a.m.
• Dec. 26: Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass - 7:30 a.m.; Holy Mass in Chuukese at 11 a.m.
All celebrations are in-church and also available through Youtube and Facebook livestream. Links are: Youtube and Facebook.
Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores, Tumon
• Dec. 24: Christmas caroling - 5:15 p.m.; Mass - 6 p.m.
• Dec. 25: Mass - 7 a.m. in church only; Mass in church/parking lot - 9 a.m. No 5:30 p.m. Saturday Vigil Mass.
• Dec. 26: Holy Family - Mass 7 a.m. in church only; 9 a.m. in church/parking lot
• Dec. 31: Mass in church - 6 p.m.
• Jan. 1: Mass in church/parking lot - 5:30 p.m.
• Jan. 2: Sunday Epiphany - 7 a.m. Mass in church only; 9 a.m. in church/parking lot
Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo
• Dec. 24: Novena - 4:30 a.m.; Mass - 5 a.m.; Pohnpeian Mass - 7 p.m. and midnight
• Dec. 25: Christmas Day - Nativity of the Lord - 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Pohnpeian Mass
• Dec. 26: Feast of the Holy Family - 6 a.m.; 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. Pohnpeian Mass
• Dec. 31: 6 p.m.
• Jan. 1: 9 a.m.
Confession is 30 minutes prior to each Mass, or by appointment. Email sbcguam@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo
• Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Mass at 8 p.m.; Midnight Mass at 10 p.m.
• Dec. 25: 6 a.m. (CHamoru), 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. Note: the 6 p.m. Mass on this day will be the vigil Mass for Sunday and does not fulfill the Christmas Holy Day of Obligation.
St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona
• Dec. 24: Christmas Eve - 4 p.m. (no 5 p.m. Mass)
• Dec. 25: Christmas Day - 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. (no 5 p.m. Mass)
• Dec. 26: Holy Family - 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
• Dec. 31: New Year's Eve - 7 a.m. (no evening Mass)
• Jan. 1: New Year's Day - 5 p.m. Mass
• Jan. 2: Epiphany - 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Holy Communion in parking lot in front of the school. Please turn on your lights. Confessions are by appointment at the parish office. Call 671-789-1491.