Baldyga Group seeks local talent – no experience necessary

The Baldyga Group is investing over $10 million in a major renovation of SandCastle and an island-themed show featuring immersive multimedia and an IMAX-sized screen.
"The company is seeking team members for its new restaurant and nightclub, as well as prospective cast and dancers – with or without experience – to train for the new show, which will feature renowned international performers plus 40 local dancers," Baldyga Group stated in a press release. "The group is looking to cast 20 'island style' dancers with or without experience, and 20 contemporary dancers preferably with some dance training. Those selected will be paid for training, rehearsals and performances."
"No experience is necessary. If you have the right attitude, commitment and potential then we will train you to be a part of our spectacular new show," said Mark Baldyga, owner of Baldyga Group.
The new show will include state-of-the-art video, lighting, sound and music with an original soundtrack, the release stated. It is being created by a team of 20 designers from Montreal and Europe, led by Cirque du Soleil show director Susan Gaudreau.
"We've brought in some of the world's finest choreographers, scenic and costume designers, makeup artists and more – but the heart and soul of any show is the performers," Baldyga added. "We want to identify enthusiastic team members with great attitudes and a passion to be a part of something very special. We will help to develop them from zero experience to professional performers."
Interested applicants are encouraged to register at the Tao Tao Tasi theater located at The Beach Restaurant and Bar at Gun Beach from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, or from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Visit https://bestguamtours.com/careers for more information and to pre-register.
Nightclub and restaurant job fair
The company is also developing a high-end sidewalk restaurant and bar, Anemos Mediterranean Restaurant, with a live DJ and a vibe straight out of Mykonos, Greece. They are also completely rebuilding and rebranding the former Globe nightclub as Zoh – a world-class club with its own multimillion-dollar renovation including private booths, multiple bars, live dancers and computerized lighting and video.
The company will be holding a job fair for models, dancers, DJs, hosts, servers and bartenders from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 5, and from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, also at the Tao Tao Tasi stage at Gun Beach.
"Pay and benefits are strong," Baldyga said. "We are looking for enthusiastic, fun team members who are customer friendly and have great attitudes and a solid work ethic. Experience is helpful for some positions such as bartending, but generally we are focused on hiring the right people we are willing to train. We want the best people for the best restaurant and club in town."
