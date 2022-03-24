Beach House Grill now open at Dusit Beach Resort

The Dusit Beach Resort Guam has transformed a significant portion of its prime beachfront property into the Beach House Grill, a restaurant that features a spectacular, elevated lanai where diners can relax with the sand and ocean just a few steps away.
Sous chef Alvin Almazan, a veteran of the island culinary scene, is heading up the kitchen at the Beach House Grill, a casual dining concept that features classic bar and grill fare, but with a touch of the culinary sophistication for which the Dusit brand is renowned. For example, the Seoul Train ($23) is Korean barbecued boneless short ribs, wild mushrooms, kimchee, smoked Gouda cheese and gochujang aioli served on a hoagie roll. There are a few of these craft selections that join standards like the Classic burger ($18) and fish tacos ($22).
If diners are peckish for a taste of barbecue, grills are built into the tabletops at the lanai seating that allow for breezy, seaside barbecuing. Selections for the tabletop barbecue start at $60 for the mixed grill, and can run up to $105 for the steak and lobster. Included with the the barbecue dinners are all-you-can-eat rice, soup, salad, somen and soba noodles and dessert. The price also includes free-flowing draft beer, sodas and iced tea.
"My favorite is the Seoul Train, the short rib is braised for over six hours, so it's definitely fall apart tender," Almazan said. "The culinary team sat down, led by Cluster Culinary Director Patrick Callarec and Cluster Executive Sous Chef Kevin Curry, to discuss the menu, the flavors, the clientele and basically the best way we can project our concept."
The "cluster" designation for the chefs is assigned as they oversee the kitchen operations of the Dusit Thani Guam Resort, the Dusit Beach Resort Guam, and other outlets at The Plaza shopping center and the Bayview Hotel Guam.
The uncluttered menu features more than a dozen items and a healthy beer, wine and cocktail menu.
"Our burgers are our top sellers, but I would say the Seoul Train is the standout dish on the menu, it's a six hour braise," Almazan said.
Genesis of a culinarian
Chef Almazan's story into the culinary industry has classic beginnings.
"I always wanted to cook, and it all started with the cooking of my mom and my grandmother," Almazan recalls. "I was an on-call food server at the Hilton in 2008, and I found out there was a kitchen position at Roy's. I was able to chat with the executive chef at the time, Dennis Salenga, and he took me under his wing."
"Euro-Asian is the cuisine that started me off in the kitchen, but at that time I didn't even have a knife. I was able to work with chef Dennis for many years and also worked with chef Roy Yamaguchi on a handful of occasions."