The Micronesia Blues Society is celebrating its 32nd year in Guam with the Reggae by the Bay Concert Series.
It's a "total jam session," said musician and society founder, John Hoffman.
"Last week was wild because our friend Ching (Batimana) brought a young drummer and she just killed it," he said.
Why would a blues musician want to do a reggae concert series?
"To me, blues encompasses so many other genres," Hoffman said.
"Blues is the only true American music and has influenced other musics, like gospel, jazz, reggae, funk."
The concert series is held Friday nights at Coffee Slut in Hagåtña.
Hoffman, no relation to Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann or a former coach from Yigo, came to Guam in 1988 on a six-month contract "and I've been here ever since."
He came from Santa Cruz, California, where he started the Monterey Bay Blues Society.
"When I got here, I just naturally started organizing a blues society like I did in California," he said. "I put a notice in the Pacific Daily News, the only print newspaper in town back then, (and) a lot of people showed up to jam and it just grew from that one jam session into a weekly. ... We were at Tahiti Rama."
That was in June 1990 at the legendary Tahiti Rama Beach Bar. The society has sponsored hundreds of musicians performing blues, soul, jazz, funk and reggae.
They've also performed throughout the Pacific, from Saipan and Rota to the Philippines, Japan and Bangkok. They've also done benefit concerts for victims of Supertyphoon Yutu and earthquake victims in New Guinea.
Hoffman said the COVID-19 pandemic pressed pause on their musical performances "but we're starting to get back out there again."
The tradition continues every Friday at 9 p.m. Reggae by the Bay is "a concert series teaming grizzled veterans of Guam's music scene with young and talented newcomers," according to a press release. "The house band will be The Trichomes led by Kovi Molano. Special guests will be master percussionist and educator Ching Batimana and his students."
Hoffman added the concert series is a fun and varied music experience.
"There might be some blues, funk – we even do some CHamoru songs. It could be anything, it just depends on who comes," he said.