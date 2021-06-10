The Breaking Wave Theatre Company is now accepting actor auditions for its annual production of "Unspoken," the company announced Wednesday. "Unspoken" is a series of original works that explore the themes of mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention.
Actors interested in auditioning must submit a one-minute video performing a monologue of their choice. Auditions are due June 20 and can be submitted online at bwtcguam.com.
"Those who are looking for guidance on self-tape auditions will also have the opportunity to attend an audition workshop on June 15 at 12 p.m. led by Madison McKenzie Scott, assistant producer for 'Unspoken,'" the theatre company stated. "During the workshop, she will be presenting some technical knowledge around self-taping, answer questions and allow participants to share pieces they're working on."
Through the workshop, Scott will help actors "make discoveries and live honestly in the present moment."
Until then, the statement added, Scott has one tip for submitting an audition: "Breathe and take your time! When we're watching your audition, you are our only focus. Own the moment and enjoy living through the story you're sharing."
'Unspoken: Volume III'
The 2021 production "Unspoken: Volume III - Reaching Across" will be presented in September, which is also Suicide Prevention Month.
"For 2021, the production will have the theme 'Reaching Across' in the hopes to create room to expand the conversations around mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention," according to Breaking Wave. "This year's 'Unspoken' intends to explore this theme through many ways including discussions on various cultural barriers, generational barriers and family dynamics, as well as reaching across the ocean to connect with other artists."
Joyce Torres, "Unspoken" artistic director, explained: "Within mental health, substance abuse, and suicide prevention, there are so many ways to discuss and process these conversations. We hope that the 'Unspoken' series can serve as a way to explore and express these topics in a way that is illuminating, empathetic and, ultimately, healing."