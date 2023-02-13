This year, make your Valentine’s Day celebration more special with a few touches from Bambu Bar at the Dusit Beach Resort Guam. The Bambu Bar does not fall short when it comes to delivering an evening of excitement and spectacular atmosphere where you and your date, or companions, will enjoy an evening you won’t soon forget.
Bambu Bar offers stylish surroundings where you and your date, friends, and companions can have a seat, lounge and enjoy tasty and creative cocktails made especially for the season. Four special cocktail selections for the Valentine’s week celebration are being featured and there is one, or two, with you and your companion, or companions, in mind.
Each one is unique in its own right and sure to please even the most discerning palate. While you can always go back to your “old faithful” drink, cocktail, wine or beer, read on to find out what is different about the four on the menu this weekend at Bambu Bar that will be sure to impress.
When we think of Valentine’s Day, or the week and weekend leading up to it, we cannot leave out cocktails and merrymaking with our main squeeze or friends and people we choose to spend it with. The holiday lends itself to making toasts and sipping on tempting delights that make our taste buds flutter.
Bambu Bar offers just the right amount of romance, mood and character for the holiday and the drinks and light appetizers will make it that much more special.
The creative minds behind the bars at the Dusit Beach Resort Guam aim to please when they select recipes for their guests. They know from experience what people enjoy and what cocktails are going to be most popular.
The Blushing Strawberry Margarita
The first of the offerings on the Valentine’s celebration cocktail menu featured at Bambu Bar is a take on a classic strawberry margarita.
The cocktail, which can be ordered either blended, which means frozen, or on the rocks, is a crowd-pleaser. The Blushing Strawberry Margarita is a fine concoction with a main spirit of Cuervo Gold tequila mixed with triple sec, an orange liqueur, lemon juice, lime juice and strawberry puree. Margaritas, while delicious, are not exactly for the faint of heart, to say the least. It is a bolder cocktail and, because the main ingredient is tequila, it might not be for everyone. While some may find tequila a little intimidating, others may find it quite inviting. Tequila has a distinct flavor that people either enjoy or really dislike. Some find it complimentary to the flavors in lime and strawberry. It certainly deserves attention and a try if you have never had one.
Sweethearts Rosé Sangria
This cocktail features the Château la Coste Rosé which is described as having a floral nose and aromas of white and citrus fruit. It is a popular rosé and is blended with Cointreau, one of the original and most well-known of French orange liqueurs. Also, added to the sangria is some sugar and soda water for its perfect creation. The cocktailer who orders this beverage knows they want something classy with a bit of fizz and just a slight amount of edge. The rosé offers attitude and a subtle hint of flavor while the Cointreau lifts up the citrus notes and offers balance to the experience. The Sweethearts Rosé Sangria is a slightly milder cocktail for the holiday and is definitely a choice for someone who chooses refreshment gentler on the palate.
Love Potion Cointreau Cosmo
The third selection on the menu for Valentine’s at Bambu Bar is a take on a cosmopolitan cocktail. The Love Potion Cointreau Cosmo is a blend of Cointreau, Stolichnaya vodka, cranberry juice and a splash of lime. Some recipes use triple sec, but most die-hard cosmopolitan fans insist on the use of Cointreau. This classic cocktail is the epitome of chic.
Although its popularity was in its prime about 30 years ago, or in the ‘90s, the flavor and style of the iconic martini-style favorite will never go out of style. It has reached legendary status and, simply put, cannot be beat. It speaks to a modern cocktailer who enjoys the showstopper in its inimitable towering chilled glass, red-hued, with a hint of green from the lime rind to garnish. The cocktail sings city style, sophistication and independence. If a cocktail can sing a tune, this one has the melody. The blend of crisp and clean vodka, slightly bittersweet Cointreau, tangy lime and tart cranberry blend together to make a fruity sensation that will satisfy the most stubborn of palates.
Cupid’s Cranberry Orange Whiskey Sour
The last cocktail on the menu is one that features a spirit that has gained popularity in recent years. Whiskey and whiskey cocktails, particularly whiskey sours, have become more and more widely re-known and applauded by cocktailers and drink enthusiasts of late.
The Cupid’s Cranberry Orange Whiskey Sour features Russell’s Reserve whiskey, squeezes of lemon and lime and the juices of orange and cranberry blended together to make a whiskey sour cocktail special for Valentine’s season. This recipe cannot go wrong. The whiskey flavor can be described as smooth and mellow and even smoky. The ingredients offer a rich flavor that is balanced with fruity orange and tart cranberry and surmounted by the lemon and lime which give the cocktail its signature sour pucker and lovely rounding out.
One of the choices on the menu this year at Bambu Bar for Valentine’s will be on your list for a must-try. Whether you are in the mood for a tequila-laced margarita, a fizzy rosé sangria, a stylish cosmo or a whiskey sour, Bambu Bar has your Valentine's order. Frozen or on the rocks, shaken or stirred, let the bartenders, servers, hosts and hostesses help you and your date or companions enjoy your evening.