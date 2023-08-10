A group of 17 people, made up of mostly CHamorus who grew up away from the Mariana Islands, recently completed a two-week CHamoru language immersion program on island.
The program is for adults and was started through students who had been taking classes online that were taught by longtime CHamoru language educator Michael Bevacqua.
Bevacqua, who is also the Guam Museum's curator, said last year’s pilot program also had 17 participants and was a great success.
One of Bevacqua's students, June Pangelinan, reached out to Bevacqua to see if he could help with an adult language immersion program. With the help of other volunteers, they made it a reality last year.
In June 2022, 17 individuals between the ages of 21 and 81, gathered in Guam for a two-week program. Most of last year’s participants were from Bevacqua's Zoom classes, which had hundreds of people throughout the U.S. learning CHamoru.
Bevacqua previously taught CHamoru at local coffee shops, but the pandemic moved his classes online. Some of his students from the U.S. got together and decided to visit Guam and wanted to immerse themselves while they were on the island.
This year, the Guam Museum sponsored the program, which mixes both classroom learning with cultural activities in the community, Bevacqua said.
Participants learned CHamoru in a classroom setting but then went into the community to meet CHamoru speakers who taught them cultural activities such as weaving and dance. They went on hikes and explored World War II sites around the island.
On July 17, participants were taught by Master of CHamoru Dance Saina Frank Rabon who spoke about the history of CHamoru dance in both English and CHamoru before teaching basic dance steps.
Two weeks is not nearly enough time to immerse participants and make them fluent in CHamoru, but many participants leave with a better grasp of the language than before the program, according to Bevacqua.
He said the three main things people get from the program are that their vocabulary increases dramatically, they increase fluency, and they become more comfortable using the language.
He said how much more fluency a participant is able to achieve is based on how much they practice. Many people are able to overcome the shame and are more comfortable practicing CHamoru even if they make a mistake.
“Often people inhibit their own learning because they hear a lot, they read a lot, but they don't take opportunities to use it. You can only learn so much if it’s all in your head,” Bevacqua said.
‘Priceless’
Carly Merfalen Salazar, 21, a University of Michigan student, said being part of the program was a big opportunity for her.
It’s the first summer she’s been back on the island since pre-COVID-19.
“Being able to reconnect with the island and with our culture has just been so priceless to me,” Salazar said.
She was born in Hawaii and has lived off-island for most of her life, but she lived on Guam for about four years in her early teens.
Salazar heard about the program through Bevacqua when she interned over the summer at the Guam Museum as part of her studies, which includes a focus on archaeology of the Pacific.
“I’ve learned so much and I’ve been exposed to so many things you can only ever see on Guam,” she said.
The college student is using this experience to help develop a strong foundation in her language journey and hopes to carry some of the cultural practices she’s learned back with her to school.
“My end goal is to be fluent in CHamoru,” Salazar said.
She started to really want to learn CHamoru when her great-grandma died last year. Toward the end of Salazar's great-grandma's life, she would only speak in CHamoru.
“I was faced with this realization that I can’t understand her. I can’t speak with her. How am I going to be able to communicate with her when I don’t know her native tongue, my native tongue? That really inspired me to really learn,” she said.
One of her most inspirational moments in the program was the visit to the Chief Hurao Academy where she saw kids speaking effortlessly in the CHamoru language.
They played in CHamoru and talked to each other in CHamoru. It made her wish she had grown up on Guam and had a better understanding of the language.
Salazar said the program is amazing because, while there are efforts to incorporate the language for youth, there aren't really any initiatives for adults unless you go to college on Guam.
“Having this opportunity to come in as an adult and to be helped along the way … is just so rewarding,” she said.
‘Life-changing’
University of Utah doctoral student Joaquin Torre, 28, said for CHamorus who live off-island the program is a way to become more rooted in the culture even as they’re displaced.
“I think that this program is life-changing,” he said.
He lived on Guam for the first 10 years of his life, then moved to Washington and has visited periodically since then. He now lives in Salt Lake City where he’s finishing up school.
His favorite part of the camp was visiting the Chief Hurao Academy where he saw children able to speak CHamoru, which was very powerful for him. He said it was a spiritual and healing moment.
“The CHamoru culture is still vibrant. It’s not dead and it has a future,” Torre said.
The program has been special because it’s created a space of vulnerability because there is shame and trauma in trying to get the language back, he said.
Oftentimes learners are teased or ashamed for not knowing CHamoru or speaking with an American accent and it’s hard to learn, but the program showed him that this is a shared experience.
“We’re in it together and to be OK with making mistakes and things like that makes it a lot easier for us to accept ourselves and move forward,” Torre said.
The doctoral student said his studies focus on CHamoru people and he wants to work directly with CHamorus so he wanted to take learning the language more seriously.
“I can’t advocate for my culture if I don’t know my culture,” he said.
Torre is grateful to be part of the program and thinks it’s valuable for people who are off-island and are trying to find their roots.
“Growing up on the island you kind of just take it for granted because it’s always around you, and since I left so young I felt like I lost that plentiful resource, so this is my attempt to try to get it back,” he said.
‘Responsibility’
For 28-year-old Jolene Mafnas she said she’s overwhelmed in a good way being part of the program. She signed up because she was interested in her CHamoru heritage, but as she’s gone through the program it’s become evident that it’s healing for her family.
Her dad was born postwar and lived in a time when assimilation was taking off and although he and his siblings may have wanted to learn CHamoru, her grandparents didn’t feel like it was necessary.
She said her family has been excited that she is learning the language and learning about the culture.
“I think that’s something they weren’t given and something they desperately, I think, wanted,” Mafnas said. “So that’s been overwhelming because I realize how much of a responsibility that there is in learning our culture and how much of a gift it is that I was born in a generation that allowed us to be CHamoru and to be proud to be CHamoru.”
She was born on Guam and lived on the island until she was 5 and has been back several times since then.
She said more CHamorus live in the U.S. than on the island, which compounds CHamorus struggling with losing the culture.
Her strongest connection to the CHamoru culture is her 93-year-old grandmother. She wants to deepen her connection to the language and culture.
She hasn’t taken any CHamoru language courses prior to the program and came in knowing very little. She was surprised by how much she learned in just a week. She’s already come home from the immersion camp telling her grandma what she learned and her grandma helps her with pronunciation. She’s also found it easier to listen to CHamoru and pick up words better and is able to say simple sentences.
Mafnas also shared how their visit to Hurao was a profound moment for her during the camp.
She saw kids playing and singing in CHamoru and seeing the culture being revitalized made her really hopeful. The kids were enjoying being CHamoru which was a beautiful sight to see, she said.
“An existence of a people doesn’t just die out,” Mafnas said.
She encourages other CHamorus who are yearning to learn the culture to join the program.
“I think it will be healing for them,” she said.
She hopes that she can be disciplined in her CHamoru language journey because she’s seeing the big impact it’s having on her family.
Her uncle was telling her how assimilation has broken up families and said her learning CHamoru was helping bring them back to who they are.
“My grandmother is the last speaker of CHamoru in my direct line. I just have this immense accountability for myself and my culture now,” Mafnas said.
‘Conquer the divide’
Bevacqua said a majority of CHamorus live outside of the Marianas and it’s important to give them chances to come home and be given resources to become connected.
“If you’re thinking about the future of the CHamoru people a lot of that rests not just on what happens in the Marianas but how we can conquer the divide between those in the diaspora and those in the Marianas,” he said.
There are plenty of people on island who can teach CHamoru and there are plenty of people in the states who want to learn CHamoru, so it’s important to work together, he said.
“Let’s set up a trans-Pacific chenchule' network in which those outside the Marianas can help in this way and we in the Marianas can help in that way. In exchange, all the CHamorus get stronger and we all feel closer to our identity, our language and culture,” Bevacqua said.