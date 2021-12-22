Christmas music and treats this Thursday at Government House

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and first gentleman Jeff Cook are opening Government House for a Drive-Thru Holiday Wishes event tomorrow.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the historic home in Agana Heights will have treats for kids. The Guam Territorial Band will also be featured on-site performing holiday music.
"The holidays are about spreading cheer and gifts that inspire a smile and joy. This giving season, first gentleman Jeff and I are excited and happy to invite our island to the Government House for sweet treats, jolly music and a special appearance by Santa himself," Leon Guerrero said.
"It was important for us to ensure that we do what we can to make this cherished time especially meaningful and memorable. The people of Guam have made so much progress throughout this challenging year, and we want to extend our heartfelt appreciation personally."
Guidelines
Adelup provided the following guidelines for Thursday's event:
• Individuals must remain in their vehicles.
• Mechanical ventilation of the vehicle (i.e. fan and/or air conditioning) must be turned off before driving up to receive treats.
• Face masks must be worn by all individuals in the vehicle when receiving treats.
Drive-thru directions
• From Chalan Palasyo (Route 7) turn in to Government House.
• Drive straight then make a left into the loop.
• Exit Government House and make a right onto Chalan Palasyo.
(Daily Post Staff)