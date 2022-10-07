Cultures fuse at Tumon art studio

A color palette drawn from the cultures of African nations and France is just one of the influences Jean-Telly Kongolo is bringing to a new creative art studio in Tumon where the focus is pottery, but the instruction of traditional fine arts, including painting and sculpture, are on the curriculum.
Kongolo is a dynamic creative who is holding the soft opening of his artistic space, The Potter's Studio, which is located on the second floor of the commercial building across from the Pacific Islands Club, in a space adjacent to Raku karaoke bar.
Kongolo spent his childhood with his family in the capitol city of Kinshasa in the country formerly known as Zaire, a country in central Africa, which has been known as the Democratic Republic of the Congo since 1997. The official language of the DRC is French, and the country is now estimated to have a population of more than 100 million people, making it the most populous, officially Francophone country in the world.
"My memory of the Congo is blurry, but I can say I had a good time and good life in the Congo because my dad had a ranking position in the government, so I was fortunate to not have wants growing up as a child," said Kongolo.
"When I was around 13, our family relocated to France. I was able to spend my early teenage years and young adulthood in France," he recalled. "I still have close family in the Congo and in France, and prior to the pandemic, I was able to visit fairly regularly, maybe once every two or three years."
A circuitous route brought Kongolo to Guam, with stops in China, Korea and a teaching stint at the University of Utah.
"My sister-in-law was exposed to Guam professionally, and we came to visit, and Guam reminded me of the Congo, as mostly it's a tropical climate as well," he said. "The rain, the climate, the weather, the coconut trees and mangoes – it really reminds me of home."
He added: "I've been moving around much of my life, but now that I'm older I'm deciding that I need to settle down as an artist. Know where you are, and find that place you call home."
'Connection with my African identity'
The colors of Africa are apparent in the paintings of Kongolo, a few of which are on display at the studio, along with some steel and wood sculptures. The brush strokes are bold and can be abstract, but the human form emerges after reflection on the pieces.
"I prefer the human form because human behavior has had such a huge impact in my life," he said.
"I describe myself as a traditional media artist, practicing with sculpture, ceramics, painting and metal work. My family, my cousins, my uncles, they are artists and exposed me to all the creative media. I was very lucky because the biggest problem in Africa is the socio-economic situations that prevent people from exploring and self-discovery," Kongolo said.
"When you look at my work, I'm still an African, you can see my connection with my African identity."
Room to create
The Potter's Studio is a large space in Tumon across from the PIC. A large portion of the space, and the area with an ocean view, is dedicated to at least eight potter's wheels, with an area to work the clay before throwing it to the wheel. The tools to work the clay are positioned at each station.
"We will start with the basics, working the clay and learning how to prepare it for the wheel," said Kongolo. Part of the studio space is dedicated to painting and sculpture.
"There are three levels for this studio – beginners, intermediate and advanced – and we will focus on movement of the clay, and technique, one step at a time," Kongolo said.
Each step requires technique and time, he said, adding that it's a lengthy process working the clay.
"We are excited to impart the ancient art of pottery, perhaps the first form of art created, for utility, and I would like to teach people that process."