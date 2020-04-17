The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting loss of life has pushed a difficult topic to the forefront for many: How a person wants to live out the rest of their life in the face of a life-threatening illness.
Dr. Kelly Neil, who runs the Medicare program at American Medical Center and is part of the Accountable Care Organization, a group of providers offering coordinated high-quality care to those on Medicare, said talking to a loved one about their wishes should they fall gravely ill is something many families overlook.
"So often we do not have the conversation," Neil said.
The topic, Neil admits, is grim, but it is also compassionate, she said.
"Start with 'I don't know the future, but I do want to know what your wishes are,' and just lead the conversation that way," Neil advised.
Patients of AMC under Medicare are asked what their wishes are during an annual wellness visit and their directives are documented on a Physicians Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment form.
Neil said although the impetus of the POLST was to outline end-of-life wishes for those in frail health in light of the current health crisis, even young and healthy people might want to have the form.
She said any person, whether they are on Medicare or not, can and should document what kind of medical treatment they would like to receive or not receive.
"Any medical professional can start the conversation," she said, adding a visit to discuss and document end-of-life wishes is billable by health care provider.
And while the conversation is hard to broach, perhaps especially by a loved one, doing so is often appreciated, according to Neil.
"What I am finding is patients are okay with the conversation if someone is willing to bring it up," she said. "They are happy that someone asks them what they want."
'What the patient wants'
Having a specific plan in place can also alleviate stress during a difficult time.
"If person has an imminent demise and the patient is not in a position to warrant their wishes, you have a lot of family disparity ... and we might have infighting. But if grandma (for example) says exactly what she wants, it's irrefutable," Neil said
Families that think they are doing the right thing by insisting everything be done to keep a family member alive, might be prolonging that person's suffering instead of allowing them to pass more peacefully.
"It's all about what the patient wants," she said.