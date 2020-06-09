Final exams and Senior prom might have been wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it didn't stop the Class of 2020 at Southern High School from recognizing the success of 307 Dolphins at the Santa Rita campus.
The Guam Department of Education's third Grad & Go ceremony was held midday on Monday.
The line of decorated cars wrapped around the campus and surrounding streets, as the graduates one-by-one stepped out to receive their diplomas and take one last photo before officially leaving their high school days behind them.
"The only thing that worried me was the PCOR guidelines," said Michael Meno, Southern High School Principal. "The class planned it all. But, once it started changing, it worked really in our favor. This class I felt was more responsible than they needed to be, but I felt comfortable that they came up with a plan. All I wanted to make sure is that it can be done safely under these circumstances."
Jessa San Miguel said her class council worked with the limited time they had to put on a memorable event.
"It's the best with what we can do," said San Miguel. "I wish it was better but with what's going on, this will work. Me and my (class) council worked really hard to put all of this together. In the end, there is a surprise by us to our class: a very pretty mural at the amphitheater."
Others were dressed in their caps and gowns, as their families and friends recorded video and snapped photos from their cars.
"I am feeling excited, nervous," said Gabrielle Mafnas, who never imagined her graduation would have been affected by a global pandemic. "Very mixed feelings. It's kind of sad but at least we're getting to graduate and getting to have some sort of celebration. It's comforting in a way."
"I'm good," said Sierra Reyes, as she rode on the campus in the back of a Buick convertible wishing her classmates good luck in their future. "It's crazy but it's pretty unique."
"I feel good," said AJ Billy. "I love all the Southern High Dolphins!"
"I am very excited and happy that me and my classmates get to have some sort of ceremony," said Jesse Jr. Chaco, II. "It wasn't (easy) but we got through it, as long as we got a diploma, am I right?"
The class council and school administrators lined the stage to congratulate each graduating senior.
Principal Meno said, "My message to them: Myths are just created by society, challenges are not real. Those are just opportunities for us to find another way to do things better. Because they are very responsible as a class, I think they can weigh what will work well for them all versus just for themselves. I think that is one of the biggest strengths for this class, especially for this kind of community, as well."