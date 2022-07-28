The unexpected discovery of a secret stash of paintings and the vision of two of Guam’s prominent art luminaries has led to “Dream in Color,” a treasure trove of an art show that celebrates the watercolors of Adriano Pangelinan, a pioneer in the field of CHamoru contemporary art.
Fifty-one watercolors produced by Pangelinan are on display, 47 of which are currently held by the family as the estate of the late master artist. Curator Monica Guzman was able to secure four more pieces for the gallery show from private collections. Notably, an untitled work from the artist is on loan from the family of the late Carlos Taitano, one of Guam's early, prominent politicians. Guzman recalls that Taitano spotted the talent and acquired the piece in the late '50s when Pangelinan was 16 or 17 years old.
"It’s an honor for me and my team to be a part of this exhibition. Adriano was a prolific artist and his use of color was amazing," said Guzman.
"Upon the passing of Adriano, former Chief Justice (B.J.) Cruz wanted to ensure that the life and work of Adriano Baza Pangelinan had its proper legacy for Guam. Justice Cruz communicated that a lot of our young people don’t know the work of Adriano Pangelinan, and the impact of his work on contemporary art on Guam," she added.
"This gallery show and retrospective was the idea of Public Auditor B.J. Cruz," said Carlos Pangelinan, the son of Adriano. "He contacted Monica Guzman, who not only has real expertise in curation, but also was a personal friend of my dad. The public auditor is very, very well-versed in fine art as well."
He added: "My dad intended to have an art show in 2016-17, and his goal was to create 30 new paintings at the time, but he wasn’t able to do that before his health severely declined. He was able to complete four paintings before he passed away in April of 2022."
A modest, paint-spotted chair, easel and palette from the studio of the late master is part of the display.
"Growing up, there were always creative tools around the house for us to explore our creativity, and there was always plenty of his artwork around – in various stages, of course," Carlos remembered.
"It was fitting to have the show here at Isla Gallery as he was the first director here many years ago. He was an art professor at the University of Guam for more than 20 years. This is where his roots are, it’s completely appropriate to have the show here," he said. "I hope people can view and enjoy the work, and leave with a greater appreciation for our extremely rich heritage in contemporary art."
Monica Guzman credited the Pangelinan family and private collectors for the genesis of the art show.
"The Pangelinan family was very gracious and generous in allowing us to use these pieces. King's Restaurant has five of Mr. Pangelinan's pieces, and they loaned us two," said Guzman. "We are really trying to further the dialogue on the impact of the art of Adriano Baza Pangelinan."
"Dream in Color," a gallery show, is currently on display at the Isla Center for the Arts at the University of Guam Dean's Circle in Mangilao. The show was scheduled to come down Aug. 5, but, according to Guzman, an extension is in the offing and the watercolors will be on display until October.
The Isla Center for the Arts is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.